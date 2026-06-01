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Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy break ground on 457MW Texas solar project

By Ben Willis
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

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Matrix Renewables team celebrating the start of construction of a solar PV plant in Texas
The 457MW Tormes Solar Project in Texas is the second collaboration between the IPP and the EPC contractor. Image: Matrix Renewables.

US independent power producer (IPP) Matrix Renewables and EPC contractor SOLV Energy have commenced construction on the Tormes Solar Project, a 457MWdc facility in Navarro County, Texas.

Located approximately two miles southeast of Barry and west of Corsicana, the project represents over US$750 million in total investment in renewable energy infrastructure.

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During construction, Tormes Solar is expected to support approximately 450 local and regional jobs. Once operational, the facility will deliver power to the Texas grid while generating long-term tax revenue and landowner income for Navarro County.

The project marks the second collaboration between Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy in Texas, following the successful commissioning of the 284MWdc Stillhouse Solar project in Bell County in November 2025. SOLV Energy will serve as EPC contractor, bringing its extensive experience in utility-scale solar construction across the US.

Matrix Renewables currently owns over 8.7GW of projects in operation and under development across multiple US markets, including ERCOT, AISO, MISO, WECC and SPP.

Texas solar boom continues

The Tormes project adds to Texas’s position as the nation’s fastest-growing solar market and second-largest state for installed solar capacity. According to recent figures from the US Energy Information Administration, utility-scale solar generation in the ERCOT grid is forecast to reach 78 billion kilowatt-hours in 2026, surpassing coal’s 60 billion kilowatt-hours for the first time.

The state is expected to account for approximately 40% of total US solar capacity additions in 2026, with around 11GW of new utility-scale PV expected in the state this year.

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