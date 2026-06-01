Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy break ground on 457MW Texas solar project

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During construction, Tormes Solar is expected to support approximately 450 local and regional jobs. Once operational, the facility will deliver power to the Texas grid while generating long-term tax revenue and landowner income for Navarro County.

The project marks the second collaboration between Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy in Texas, following the successful commissioning of the 284MWdc Stillhouse Solar project in Bell County in November 2025. SOLV Energy will serve as EPC contractor, bringing its extensive experience in utility-scale solar construction across the US.

Matrix Renewables currently owns over 8.7GW of projects in operation and under development across multiple US markets, including ERCOT, AISO, MISO, WECC and SPP.

Texas solar boom continues

The Tormes project adds to Texas’s position as the nation’s fastest-growing solar market and second-largest state for installed solar capacity. According to recent figures from the US Energy Information Administration, utility-scale solar generation in the ERCOT grid is forecast to reach 78 billion kilowatt-hours in 2026, surpassing coal’s 60 billion kilowatt-hours for the first time.

The state is expected to account for approximately 40% of total US solar capacity additions in 2026, with around 11GW of new utility-scale PV expected in the state this year.