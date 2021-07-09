EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

EnterSolar and EDF Renewables North America’s onsite activities have been regrouped as PowerFlex. Image: PowerFlex

EDF subsidiary PowerFlex is to offer commercial and industrial (C&I) customers onsite solar, adding to its battery storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, microgrids and energy management systems offerings.

EnterSolar and all EDF Renewables North America onsite activities have been regrouped as PowerFlex, with EnterSolar bringing its 15 years of experience in providing behind-the-meter solar solutions for corporate clients.

As such, PowerFlex now a combined track record including 6,000 smart EV charging station installations, over 400MW of commercial solar installations, over 40MWh of onsite storage in operation and several microgrids contracted for installation this year.

PowerFlex is also now able to offer its customers either a standalone product or a bundled package, offering system design and engineering, project financing and post-installation asset management.

EDF Renewables North America acquired EnterSolar in January, taking full control of the New York-headquartered firm after acquiring a 50% stake in 2018. This acquisition broadened the company’s C&I offerings, said Raphael Declercq, executive vice president, EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions, with the company now in a position to offer its customers a “one-stop-shop solution”.

“As the demand for flexible clean energy solutions grows, it is a natural evolution to consolidate the skills and talents we have on our team,” Declercq said.

The acquisition followed a series of similar transactions, with EDP Renewables acquiring the distributed solar platform of renewables investor C2 Energy Capital, C2 Omega, and Distributed Solar Development closing a US$300 million debt facility to develop a range of new projects, several months after BlackRock took full control of the company.