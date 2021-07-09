Solar Media
News

EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

By Alice Grundy
Companies, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

EDF unit to offer ‘one-stop-shop’ distributed energy solutions for US C&I sector

News

Polish solar on track to ‘massively outperform’ as auctions boost deployment

News

Blue Elephant Energy cancels planned IPO after US$89m cash injection

News

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

News

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Generac takes aim at microinverter market with Chilicon Power acquisition

News

Italy’s Terna outlines US$21bn grid investment plan to support renewables integration

News

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

News
EnterSolar and EDF Renewables North America’s onsite activities have been regrouped as PowerFlex. Image: PowerFlex

EDF subsidiary PowerFlex is to offer commercial and industrial (C&I) customers onsite solar, adding to its battery storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, microgrids and energy management systems offerings.

EnterSolar and all EDF Renewables North America onsite activities have been regrouped as PowerFlex, with EnterSolar bringing its 15 years of experience in providing behind-the-meter solar solutions for corporate clients.

As such, PowerFlex now a combined track record including 6,000 smart EV charging station installations, over 400MW of commercial solar installations, over 40MWh of onsite storage in operation and several microgrids contracted for installation this year.

PowerFlex is also now able to offer its customers either a standalone product or a bundled package, offering system design and engineering, project financing and post-installation asset management.

EDF Renewables North America acquired EnterSolar in January, taking full control of the New York-headquartered firm after acquiring a 50% stake in 2018. This acquisition broadened the company’s C&I offerings, said Raphael Declercq, executive vice president, EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions, with the company now in a position to offer its customers a “one-stop-shop solution”.

“As the demand for flexible clean energy solutions grows, it is a natural evolution to consolidate the skills and talents we have on our team,” Declercq said.

The acquisition followed a series of similar transactions, with EDP Renewables acquiring the distributed solar platform of renewables investor C2 Energy Capital, C2 Omega, and Distributed Solar Development closing a US$300 million debt facility to develop a range of new projects, several months after BlackRock took full control of the company.  

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

July 8, 2021
While the Asian solar industry has been hit by COVID-19 fueled disruption, the pandemic has also boosted interest from offtakers, industries and governments alike.

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

July 7, 2021
Japan is aiming to have 108GW of solar capacity by 2030, 1.7 times higher than the country’s previous target.

Residential and large-scale solar transforming how Australia’s energy market operates, says regulator

July 5, 2021
Australia’s electricity markets are undergoing a profound transformation from a centralised system of large fossil fuel plants towards an array of smaller-scale, widely dispersed solar and wind generators, grid-scale batteries and demand response, according to a new report from the Australian Energy Regulator.

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

June 25, 2021
Canadian Solar has secured a €50 million (US$59.7 million) bilateral corporate facility with Banco Santander to support its project development efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

June 22, 2021
Up to 1.5GW of new capacity could be unlocked in the south and east of England by using solar, battery storage and wind for voltage control services.

Australian town powered with 100% renewable energy using microgrid

June 18, 2021
Horizon Power and PXiSE Energy Solutions have successfully powered the Australian town of Onslow with completely renewable energy, demonstrating the potential of microgrid technology

Asia solar markets shrugging off ‘unprecedented’ supply chain disruption

News

Sembcorp’s 60MW floating PV plant in Singapore now online using Trina modules

News

BlackRock to support renewables in emerging markets with US$250m capital raise

News

Japan almost doubles its solar target with 108GW planned by 2030

News

New study compares large, oversized modules in dynamic and static load tests

News

Positive outlook for financing floating solar projects in Southeast Asia

News

LONGi’s Hi-MO N: N-type TopCon breakthroughs boost efficiency and energy yield for large scale PV

Upcoming Webinars
July 28, 2021
16:00-16:30 (CEST)

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
