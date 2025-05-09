Subscribe To Premium
Continued ‘weak demand’ in residential, C&I markets impacts SMA Solar’s inverter sales

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Continued 'weak demand' in residential, C&I markets impacts SMA Solar's inverter sales

Australia: 10 renewable energy projects secure access rights to connect to New South Wales REZ

‘Tariff outlook manageable’, says Sunrun as storage attachment rate reaches 69% in Q1 2025

‘You said, we did’: How a UK solar developer acted on community feedback

AEMO: Q1 2025 grid-scale solar PV output increases 10% year-on-year in Australia’s NEM

National Renewable Energy Lab announces 114 job cuts

JinkoSolar, LONGi, JA Solar, and Trina Solar ship 65GW modules in Q1 2025, all report losses

US ROUND-UP: EDPR NA, DESRI grid-scale solar projects, Microsoft backs Nexamp’s 300MW clean energy rollout

SolarEdge ships over 1GW of PV inverters in a quarter for the first time since 2023

‘Rocky road ahead’ for US solar, SEIA CEO warns

SMA solar headquarters
During the first quarter of 2025, SMA sold 4.1GW of PV inverters. Image: SMA Solar

Continued “weak demand” from the commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential segments has negatively impacted SMA Solar’s sales and income in the first quarter of 2025.

Both the Home Solutions and C&I Solutions segments have seen their sales severely drop on a yearly basis, and remain affected by the weakened demand in the European small-scale sector already highlighted in the last quarter of 2024. External sales from the residential segment fell by 65% from €62.6 million (US$70.33 million) in Q1 2024 to €21.9 million in Q1 2025, due to low demand and high inventories at distributors.

As sales dropped in both segments, their share of total sales also severely dropped, with residential representing 6.7% in Q1 2025 (versus 17.3% in Q1 2024), while C&I’s sales represented 8% of the total sales, down from the 19.5% in Q1 2024.

The impact of the decrease in sales from both segments was partially alleviated by the increase in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment, which increased by 22.2% in comparison with Q1 2024. The utility-scale segment registered sales of €279.5 million in Q1 2025, up from the €228.7 million in Q1 2024 and accounted for 85.3% of total sales (up from 63.2% in Q1 2024).

Moreover, the utility-scale segment improved its profitability year-on-year due to a high level of sales and the increase in productivity, achieving earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €50.3 million in Q1 2025, compared to the €41.3 million registered in Q1 2024. Both the residential and C&I segments registered negative EBIT in Q1 2025 with -€19.6 million (-€3.6 million in Q1 2024) and -€26.4 million (-€18.2 million), respectively.

Overall, total sales dropped by 9.4% year-over-year from €361.8 million in Q1 2024 to €327.7 million in Q1 2025, while inverters sold also slightly decreased from 4.3GW in Q1 2024 to 4.1GW in Q1 2025.

Due to the lower sales and a decrease in fixed cost for the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments in Q1 2025, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased by more than half year-on-year from €49.9 million in Q1 2024 to €24.6 million in Q1 2025.

However, despite the residential and C&I segments decreasing on a yearly basis, Jürgen Reinert, CEO of SMA said: “We saw a slight improvement in order intake in the Home Solutions and Commercial & Industrial solutions segments in the first quarter of 2025.”

“Looking ahead to the coming quarters, we expect order intake to be less volatile overall due to the further normalisation of inventories in distribution within these two segments, thereby returning to normal levels compared to the last two fiscal years.”

US tariff uncertainty

As has been the case with many solar companies in the past few weeks, the recent tariffs from Trump’s administration created ongoing uncertainties for companies, including SMA, according to its CEO Jürgen Reinert.

“The unclear US tariff policy and its potential consequences for the global solar industry, for example through investment postponements, remain a major source of uncertainty,” said Reinert.

Compared to last year’s first quarter, the Americas represented a bigger portion of the company’s total sales, going up from 25% in Q1 2024 to 40% in Q1 2025, while the European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region dropped from 68% to 48%.

commercial and industrial, europe, financial results, inverter, inverter manufacturer, residential solar, sma solar, tariff

Last week, Sunrun unveiled its latest VPP programme that has been running in New York. Image: Sunrun

‘Tariff outlook manageable’, says Sunrun as storage attachment rate reaches 69% in Q1 2025

May 8, 2025
The attachment rate of energy storage with a solar array has reached 69% in the first quarter of 2025 for US residential installer Sunrun, while the company expects the tariff outlook to be manageable.
A map of the GNR solar project.
Premium

‘You said, we did’: How a UK solar developer acted on community feedback

May 8, 2025
Molly Green tracks the efforts made by Elements Green to respond to the concerns of local opponents to solar projects in the UK.
jinkosolar

JinkoSolar, LONGi, JA Solar, and Trina Solar ship 65GW modules in Q1 2025, all report losses

May 7, 2025
Four leading Chinese PV companies, JinkoSolar, LONGi Green, JA Solar and Trina Solar, recently released their financial reports for Q1 of 2025, all with a decrease in their revenue. 
“We’ve always focused on innovation, but historically that’s been more on the hardware side, but now we’re also looking at the software side,” said Christelle Barnes. Image: SolarEdge.

SolarEdge ships over 1GW of PV inverters in a quarter for the first time since 2023

May 7, 2025
Israel-headquartered inverter producer SolarEdge has shipped 1.2GW of PV inverters in the first quarter of 2025.
Donald Trump

‘Rocky road ahead’ for US solar, SEIA CEO warns

May 7, 2025
The CEO of America’s main solar trade body, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), has predicted a difficult few years ahead for the US solar industry as it navigates tariff and policy disruption.
Presentation at Intersolar Europe 2025.

Growing complexity and more hybrid projects: mitigating risk in solar offtake agreements

May 6, 2025
The rapidly changing nature of the world’s energy mix has necessitated similarly rapid changes in the solar PPA space.

JinkoSolar, LONGi, JA Solar, and Trina Solar ship 65GW modules in Q1 2025, all report losses

News

'Tariff outlook manageable', says Sunrun as storage attachment rate reaches 69% in Q1 2025

News

'Rocky road ahead' for US solar, SEIA CEO warns

News

Australia: 10 renewable energy projects secure access rights to connect to New South Wales REZ

News

National Renewable Energy Lab announces 114 job cuts

News

AEMO: Q1 2025 grid-scale solar PV output increases 10% year-on-year in Australia's NEM

News

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
