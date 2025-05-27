Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

By Carrie Xiao
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania

Latest

India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

News

The hidden digital highways threatening critical solar PV infrastructure

Features, Guest Blog

China adds record 105GW solar PV in first four months of 2025

News

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

News

Potentia Energy completes 93MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

News

Australia: EnergyCo proposes New South Wales’ first urban renewable energy zone

News

California solar net metering bill AB 942 moves forward

News

TotalEnergies commissions 263MW Spanish solar portfolio

News

US renewable energy credits face steep cliff edge in ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’

News

With ‘negative capture prices here to stay’, it’s time to rethink renewables

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels above a fishery site in China
In April alone (45GW), China installed nearly as much solar PV as in Q1 2024. Image: Astronergy

China has installed a record of 104.9GW of solar PV between January and April 2025, according to data from the Chinese National Energy Administration. 

This represents a 75% year-on-year increase and a new record for solar PV additions. New wind power installations reached 19.96GW, recording a 19% year-on-year increase.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The dramatic surge in new PV installations has been driven by strong policy support.

Earlier this year, China’s National Energy Administration issued the “Distributed PV Power Generation Development and Construction Management Measures,” which clearly states that projects to be grid-connected before May 1, 2025 can continue under the old electricity pricing policy, while those connected after June 1 must participate in market-based bidding. 

This policy window directly triggered a project installation rush. 

The data reveals that April alone accounted for 45.22GW of new PV installations, representing a 215% year-on-year increase. Compared to Q1 2024’s total new PV installations of 45.74GW, April 2025’s single-month additions nearly matched the entire first quarter of last year.

Figure: China’s new PV installations (GW) in 2024 and 2025. Data source: China National Energy Administration.

Among the different markets, commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects were a key driver of this surge. Anticipating changes in electricity pricing policies, enterprises rushed to lock in costs and secure returns by accelerating project filings, leading to explosive growth in project registrations.

Module prices decrease after installation rush

To meet grid-connection deadlines, module procurement cycles were dramatically compressed from the typical 3 months down to just 1 month, triggering concentrated short-term demand surges. 

Following the installation peak, prices across the PV industry chain plummeted. InfoLink data from May 22 showed that some cell manufacturers began production cuts in late May. For modules, TOPCon prices from tier-1 suppliers hit a low of RMB0.65-0.66/W (US$0.09-0.092/W), with TOPCon bifacial modules priced at RMB0.62-0.72/W. 

Heterojunction modules were priced at RMB0.72-0.85/W, while N-TBC modules (back-contact technology) averaged at RMB0.7-0.82/W. 

Backlogged projects supported demand in early May, but late-May demand momentum showed fragility amid rising market uncertainty. Looking ahead, the industry faces multiple challenges from late Q2 to Q3: fading policy incentives, overcapacity, trade barriers, and grid absorption constraints.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
capacity additions, china, commercial and industrial, data dispatch, installed capacity, module pricing, pricing

Read Next

A Goldi Solar manufacturing facility.

India ships 12.5GW PV modules in Q1 2025

May 27, 2025
India has shipped 12.5GW of module capacity in the first quarter of 2025, according to data from energy consultancy JMK Research.
Image: Andreas Troll via Pixabay

The hidden digital highways threatening critical solar PV infrastructure

May 27, 2025
Following reports of 'rogue' communication devices in Chinese solar inverters, the solar industry needs to wake up to cybersecurity risk.
Liu Shuqi Tongwei CEO
Premium

Tongwei CEO: obsolete capacity and technology will be phased out, solar industry to hit turning point next year

May 23, 2025
Tongwei's CEO has told an annual shareholder meeting that next year will see a turning point in industry fortunes as obsolete capacity is phased out.
US_module_price_trade_trump_tariffs_flickr_Luke_Price

US to roll out AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells, ITC finds injury to US industry

May 21, 2025
The US International Trade Commission has voted unanimously to impose AD/CVD tariffs on solar cells from Southeast Asia.
Nextracker trackers.

Nextracker’s Chinese supplier Youli Intelligent to list on Beijing Stock Exchange

May 21, 2025
A key Chinese supplier to US tracker manufacturer Nextracker is to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange.
Francois Cui Longi
Sponsored

The ‘next evolution’ in back contact technology: LONGi’s Hi-MO 9

May 21, 2025
Francois Cui, president of LONGi Europe, discusses the Hi-MO 9, the latest in its line-up of high-efficiency back contact PV modules.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Potentia Energy completes 93MW solar PV plant in Victoria, Australia

News

Fortescue seeks EPBC Act approval for 644MW solar PV plant in Western Australia

News

US renewable energy credits face steep cliff edge in ‘One, Big, Beautiful Bill’

News

California solar net metering bill AB 942 moves forward

News

Tongwei CEO: obsolete capacity and technology will be phased out, solar industry to hit turning point next year

News

Australia: EnergyCo proposes New South Wales’ first urban renewable energy zone

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.