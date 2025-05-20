Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Third-party ownership leads C&I, community solar financing in US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Third-party ownership leads C&I, community solar financing in US

News

300 US PV and energy storage manufacturing facilities in ‘jeopardy’ from IRA changes – SEIA

News

SEIA describes ‘optimism’ for European solar at Intersolar Europe 2025

News

‘We want to learn from you’: SEIA on working with European solar at Intersolar 2025

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Octopus Australia receives GPS approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage site

News

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

News

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

News

Inverted fortunes

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Near-term policy uncertainties drive T1 Energy to lower 2025 guidance

News

European IPPs navigate rising negative power price challenge with new strategies

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Third-party ownership outlook for non-residential solar in the US
The market share of TPO for non-residential projects in the US reached 72% in 2024, up from 69% in 2023. Chart: Wood Mackenzie.

The market share of third-party ownership (TPO) of non-residential projects in the US has increased to 72% in 2024, up from 69% the previous year.

According to a recent report from energy analyst firm Wood Mackenzie, US commercial solar competitive landscape 2025, this market share is set to further increase by 2026 to 74% before decreasing to 62% by 2029. Community solar developers Nexamp, Summit Ridge Energy and Standard Solar – owned by renewable energy major Brookfield Renewable – held the largest TPO market share in 2024, with 7%, 6.5% and 5.3% respectively.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The maturation of the tax credit transferability market is driving growth in third-party ownership,” said Amanda Colombo, research associate at Wood Mackenzie.

“Transferable tax credits offer less complex, cheaper and more flexible monetisation options for TPO projects. Small and medium-scale project developers report that transferability has simplified third-party financing.”

Moreover, the report found that the commercial and industrial (C&I) market set a new annual record in 2024, with 2.1GW of new solar PV capacity installed in the US, an 8% year-on-year growth. California, Maine and Illinois were key states driving the growth of C&I solar in the US last year.

Wood Mackenzie forecasts that the US will add over 11GW of new C&I capacity over the next five years. The key drivers for the growth of C&I solar is expected to come from rising electricity prices, growth in emerging markets and continued momentum from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“Emerging solar state markets across the country are experiencing a surge in installations, driven by favourable factors such as low development costs, untapped solar potential, and abundant available land,” said Colombo. “Notably, less established markets in the Midwest and Southeast regions are witnessing significant growth in commercial solar deployments.”

Community solar’s growth

Interest in community solar continues to grow in the US, with the sector adding a record 1.7GW of solar PV in 2024, bringing cumulative community solar installations to 8.6GW. This represents a 35% increase from 2023, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie and trade body the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) published in February 2025. Three states – New York, Maine and Illinois – accounted for two-thirds of all installed community solar in 2024.

In the first few months of 2025, several states made legislative progress for community solar. Both Iowa and Missouri moved forward to introduce a community solar programme, while New Mexico began construction of its first community solar project. More recently, New Jersey expanded its community solar programme by 250MW.

Last year, PV Tech Premium looked at how investor appetite in community solar had increased, boosted by the IRA, while the corporate world was also investing more and more in community solar projects and how these had several ways to participate in community solar.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
commercial and industrial, community solar, nexamp, standard solar, summit ridge energy, third-party ownership, us, wood mackenzie

Read Next

The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

300 US PV and energy storage manufacturing facilities in ‘jeopardy’ from IRA changes – SEIA

May 20, 2025
Changes to tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could “jeopardise” nearly 300 US solar and energy storage manufacturing facilities, according to trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.

SEIA describes ‘optimism’ for European solar at Intersolar Europe 2025

May 20, 2025
'We’re here because you do it really well, and we want to learn from you,' Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of SEIA, told PV Tech Premium.
Abigail Ross Hopper.
Premium

‘We want to learn from you’: SEIA on working with European solar at Intersolar 2025

May 20, 2025
PV Talk: At this year’s Intersolar event SEIA's Abigail Ross Hopper said a 'universal effort' would be needed for the energy transition
Freyr manufacturing facilities.

Near-term policy uncertainties drive T1 Energy to lower 2025 guidance

May 19, 2025
Solar manufacturer T1 Energy has revised down its guidance for 2025 due to near-term trade policy uncertainties.
A Sungrow project in Italy.

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

May 16, 2025
Google will purchase renewable energy certificates from a 600MW solar and energy storage portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.
The DuraTrack Hail XP tracker.

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

May 16, 2025
Array Technologies has unveiled its latest tracker, designed for use in regions prone to high wind speeds and significant hailstorms.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s Premier Energies plans 2GW wafer line with Sino-American Silicon

News

OX2 obtains consent for 90MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

Australia: Victoria eyes seven renewable energy zones and 2.7GW of utility-scale solar PV by 2040

News

Elgin Energy bags GPS approval for 150MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria, Australia

News

Lithuania’s Ignitis Group secures funds for 239MW Latvia PV portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.