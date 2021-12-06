Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Edison sells 49% stake in renewables arm to accelerate 4GW growth plan

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

Edison sells 49% stake in renewables arm to accelerate 4GW growth plan

News

ACWA signs financing deal with Natixis for up to US$2bn of projects

News

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

News

NextEnergy Capital taps UK Infrastructure Bank for 1GW subsidy-free solar push

News

ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

News

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Yokogawa acquires renewables and DER software company PXiSE

News

New York finalises contracts for transmission project featuring 1.8GW of solar

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Edison Renewables is targeting 4GW of renewables by 2030. Image: Edison International

Italian energy company Edison has sold a 49% stake in its renewables division to Crédit Agricole Assurances (CAA) to accelerate its growth plan that aims to deploy 4GW of solar PV and wind by 2030.

Under the transaction, which values Edison Renewables at more than €2 billion (US$2.26 billion), French insurer and investor CAA will become a major financial backer, but Edison will maintain full control over the company’s business and governance.

Edison said it will continue to lead the company “in line with the decarbonisation targets fixed by Italian PNIEC (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan) and European Green Deal”.

Edison currently has a 1.1GW renewable portfolio, consisting predominantly of wind.

“Through this collaboration we speed up our investments in Italy by implementing the robust pipeline of projects under development and contributing to the country’s energy transition,” said Edison CEO Nicola Monti.

CAA CEO Philippe Dumont said he was “proud to support the Italian energy transition policy” and that the investment will “contribute to [CAA’s] objective to increase our investments in renewable energies [sic] and reach a 11GW installed capacity by 2025”.

Edison is owned by French energy giant EDF, which controls more than 99% of its shares.

Closing of the deal is not subject to conditions precedent and is expected by the end of the year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
edf, edison, renewable energy target, renewables, shares

Read Next

Amazon adds 2GW of solar PV capacity in new Europe and US financing spree

December 1, 2021
Tech major Amazon has added a further 2GW to its committed utility-scale solar PV capacity, adding projects in the US and Europe to its renewables portfolio.

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

November 17, 2021
China has revealed its initial subsidy limits for existing renewables projects in 2022, however it remains to be seen whether the funding is to be topped up.

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

November 16, 2021
UK investment and asset management firm Low Carbon and US insurance company Massachusetts Mutual Life (MassMutual) have teamed up to build a global independent power producer (IPP) that has a stated target of 20GW of renewables by 2030.

Hawaiian Electric to deploy 50,000 rooftop PV systems in bid to reach 2030 target

November 8, 2021
Hawaiian Electric has said it will reduce its carbon emissions from power generation by 70% by 2030 in a plan that seeks to add 50,000 rooftop solar systems and 1GW of renewables to the utility’s generation capacity

COP26: Leadership, courage, speed… and huge renewables deployment needed for 45GW green hydrogen goal

November 5, 2021
An alliance of global energy and industrial giants has increased its own green hydrogen commissioning target by tens of gigawatts while simultaneously lauding the role renewables is set to play.

Statkraft scenario calls for greater climate action with green hydrogen a crucial component

October 22, 2021
Norwegian energy giant Statkraft has released a report that urges greater action on decarbonisation to meet climate targets, puts renewables at the centre of any strategy and places huge importance on the role of green hydrogen.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Module marketplace Otovo launches in Germany as it continues European expansion

News

Meyer Burger cuts solar module output at German plant due to COVID-19

News

ReNew pens Indian green hydrogen agreement, adds to list of solar developers eyeing production

News

TZS the latest to cut wafer prices, launches new 218.2mm wafer size

News

Koch Industries subsidiary buys US solar EPC DEPCOM

News

Solar PV remains ‘powerhouse of growth’ despite higher commodity prices – IEA

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021