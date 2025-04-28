Axpo and EDF sign PPA for 102MW of solar PV capacity in Greece

“This agreement reinforces Axpo’s ability to provide innovative and tailored renewable energy solutions across central and south-eastern Europe,” said Vasilis Machias, Axpo Greece managing director.

EDF Renewables expanded its European presence in 2024, commissioning 3.2GW of new solar and wind capacity across the continent, driving a 6.7% year-on-year increase in annual capacity additions. This pushed the company’s global operating renewable energy capacity to 114GW. EDF Renewables Hellas, meanwhile, has what Axpo calls an “estimated potential capacity” of 4.5GW of capacity across renewable energy technologies.

Manufacturing challenges remain

Despite this growth in deployments, EDF Renewables has reported less positive news in the solar manufacturing space. Earlier this year, the company closed down its solar manufacturing subsidiary, Photowatt, which had been a part of EDF Renewables for more than a decade, after failing to find a buyer for the company.

Expanding manufacturing output has been a priority for the European solar sector this year. Austria has implemented a “Made in Europe” bonus for solar and storage projects that use European-made components to incentivise investments in local manufacturing capacity, and Chinese firm DAS Solar has started construction at a 3GW module manufacturing facility in France.

