Axpo and EDF sign PPA for 102MW of solar PV capacity in Greece

By JP Casey
Fraunhofer ISE unveils new HJT cell using ‘one-tenth’ of silver

Rising module prices and a rush to complete projects – welcome to China’s PV ‘Hunger Games’

Hanwha to buy REC Silicon for US$88.8 million, shareholders criticise ‘lowball’ offer

Axpo and EDF sign PPA for 102MW of solar PV capacity in Greece

Germany seeks 282MW of rooftop solar in latest tender

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

Austria introduces ‘Made in Europe’ bonus for solar and storage projects using European components

Boviet Solar opens US module assembly plant in North Carolina

French IPP Technique Solaire raises €302 million to build 240MW European PV portfolio

Metlen sells 588MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage portfolio in Chile

An Axpo solar project.
Axpo will acquire electricity generated at the Skala Korinis and Loutsa projects. Image: Axpo, via LinkedIn

Swiss renewable power developer Axpo and EDF Renewables Hellas, the company’s Greek arm, have signed a power purchase agreement (PPAs) for 102MW of solar capacity.

Under the terms of the agreement, EDF will sell all of the electricity produced at the Skala Korinis and Loutsa projects in Greece to Axpo. Axpo did not specify how it would use the electricity acquired, but has signed a number of PPAs for solar power in Europe this year, including a deal signed with British Solar Renewables in January and three deals for 60MW of solar capacity generated in Hungary in March.

“This agreement reinforces Axpo’s ability to provide innovative and tailored renewable energy solutions across central and south-eastern Europe,” said Vasilis Machias, Axpo Greece managing director.

EDF Renewables expanded its European presence in 2024, commissioning 3.2GW of new solar and wind capacity across the continent, driving a 6.7% year-on-year increase in annual capacity additions. This pushed the company’s global operating renewable energy capacity to 114GW. EDF Renewables Hellas, meanwhile, has what Axpo calls an “estimated potential capacity” of 4.5GW of capacity across renewable energy technologies.

Manufacturing challenges remain

Despite this growth in deployments, EDF Renewables has reported less positive news in the solar manufacturing space. Earlier this year, the company closed down its solar manufacturing subsidiary, Photowatt, which had been a part of EDF Renewables for more than a decade, after failing to find a buyer for the company.

Expanding manufacturing output has been a priority for the European solar sector this year. Austria has implemented a “Made in Europe” bonus for solar and storage projects that use European-made components to incentivise investments in local manufacturing capacity, and Chinese firm DAS Solar has started construction at a 3GW module manufacturing facility in France.

At this year’s Intersolar Europe event, Solar Media will host a panel discussion on European manufacturing at 3:30pm on Wednesday 7 May in hall A2, booth 159. Speakers include Gaëtan Masson of the Becquerel Institute and Edd Crossland of Oxford PV. Interested attendees can register to attend the panel for free here.

