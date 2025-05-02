Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

News

Australia: Queensland government unveils rigorous approval process for solar PV

News

Alliant Energy commissions solar capacity with 200MW Iowa plant

News

FTC Solar posts 57.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1 25

News

Arevon begins construction at 430MW solar PV project in Missouri

News

ESMC calls for restriction of remote access to PV inverters from China

News

Solar generation in Australia’s NEM up 13% year-on-year in April

Features, Long Reads

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

News

QatarEnergy inaugurates 875MW solar portfolio

News

Almaden to build PV glass manufacturing facility in UAE with annual production capacity of 500,000 tons

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Kingaroy Solar Farm, which reached full output in the quarter, is owned by Metlen Energy and Metals, which was previously known as Mytilineos. Image: Metlen Energy and Metals.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has released its March 2025 Connections Scorecard, showing that new renewable energy generation and energy storage projects in the final commissioning phase have reached 7GW.

The scorecard, which represents connections to the National Electricity Market (NEM), revealed an increase of 5.5GW year-on-year (YoY), with just 1.5GW of projects in March 2024. This represents an increase of 366%.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Solar PV had a strong start in the first quarter of the year. 236MW of solar PV capacity reached full output throughout the first few months, including the 150MW Gangarri Solar Farm and 40MW Kingaroy Solar Farm located in Queensland and the 46MW Mokoan Solar Farm in Victoria.

As of March 2025, AEMO reported that the new generation and energy storage capacity pipeline has surpassed 51GW, reflecting a 37% YoY increase.

By technology type over the same period, standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) have increased from 11GW to 20.5GW, hybrid solar and battery energy storage projects have increased from 4.5GW to 5.6GW, wind projects from 7.5GW to 8.7GW, and solar PV from 10.2GW to 12.1GW.

In the NEM states, this capacity is distributed as 36% in New South Wales, 31% in Queensland, 23% in Victoria, 10% in South Australia, and 0.25% in Tasmania.

Margarida Pimentel, manager of AEMO’s onboarding and connections group, stated that the pipeline of new projects required to replace ageing power stations and meet future demand is the largest ever recorded.

“So far this financial year, 42 project applications have been approved (9.2GW), 28 projects (7.5GW) were registered, and 16 projects (2.5GW) reached their full MW output,” Pimentel said.

This will also be seen as a boost, considering the question marks raised about Australia’s coal phase-out, a form of generation the country has relied on. Although AEMO has predicted that 2038 will be the full withdrawal date for coal power stations, research group Cornwall Insight told PV Tech that these could operate beyond this and well into the 2050s.

Standalone battery energy storage pipeline grows by 86% year-on-year

As reported by our sister site Energy-Storage.news yesterday (1 May), the pipeline of new standalone BESS in the NEM has increased by 86% YoY.

“Recent registrations and application approvals show a rapid increase in battery technology progressing through the pipeline across all regions,” AEMO’s scorecard read.

Utility-scale solar PV generation and BESS are leading the applications for the financial year to date. However, despite seeing a rise in announced solar-plus-storage projects in Australia in recent months, these are still minimal and have not been shared across most states, focusing more on New South Wales and Victoria.

Specifically, 4.7GW of BESS have had their applications approved, whilst solar-plus-storage has stood at 800MW.

March 2025 also saw the progression of BESS coming online. French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen brought its 238.5MW/477MWh 2-hour duration Blyth BESS in South Australia to full output.

Parts of this article were first published on Energy-Storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
aemo, australia, energy storage, generation, nem, new south wales, pv power plants, queensland, renewables, south australia, tasmania, victoria

Read Next

Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Australia: Queensland government unveils rigorous approval process for solar PV

May 2, 2025
The Queensland government has announced plans to reform the approval process for solar PV and wind generation sites in the Australian state.
Image: EnergyCo.
Premium

Solar generation in Australia’s NEM up 13% year-on-year in April

May 1, 2025
April 2025 saw solar PV generation, both rooftop and utility-scale, decrease marginally month-on-month in Australia’s NEM by almost 11%.
Image: Genesis Energy.

Genesis, FRV Australia open New Zealand’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

April 30, 2025
Genesis Energy has officially opened the 63MWp Lauriston site, which it claims is the country’s largest solar PV power plant.
Image: Vena Energy.

Vena Energy begins 320MW solar PV expansion in Queensland, Australia

April 30, 2025
Vena Energy has started constructing a 320MW solar PV expansion in Queensland’s Western Downs region in Australia.
A Nexamp community solar project.

Nexamp secures US$340 million financing for US distributed solar and energy storage

April 29, 2025
Developer Nexamp has closed a US$340 million debt refinancing for a portfolio of distributed solar and energy storage projects in the US.
Image: Brighte.

Australia’s commercial solar blind spot: why maintenance can no longer be an afterthought

April 29, 2025
Solar cannot be regarded as a 'set and forget' technology and must be fully maintained to prevent systemic underperformance.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar revises 2025 guidance down due to tariff impact

News

Alliant Energy commissions solar capacity with 200MW Iowa plant

News

ESMC calls for restriction of remote access to PV inverters from China

News

Acciona Energía completes construction of 308MW solar PV plant in Queensland, Australia

News

AEMO: commissioning for renewables and energy storage in Australia’s NEM increases 366% YoY

News

FTC Solar posts 57.6% quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in Q1 25

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.