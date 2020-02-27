In Pictures: World Smart Energy Week 2020
Who doesn't love a table top-sized model smart city? Major telecoms player NTT has diversified into energy and infrastructure in Japan. All images: Andy Colthorpe / Solar Media.
Japan's mostly-mountainous topography poses challenges that mounting structures makers must navigate.
Solar carports have taken longer than expected to take off in Japan. Here's a new version from domestic provider Nichiei Intec.
JA Solar PERC half-cell (420W)
Also from JA, a beefed-up, 72-cell 395W module.
Jolywood was also among the international module manufacturers able to attend.
Tesla touted its potential for providing virtual power plants (see Energy-Storage.news for more).
