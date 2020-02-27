More in Editors' Blog, Manufacturing, Modules, Power Plants, Balance of System, Grids, Markets & Finance, Companies

In Pictures: World Smart Energy Week 2020

  • Feb 27, 2020

By Andy Colthorpe

Who doesn't love a table top-sized model smart city? Major telecoms player NTT has diversified into energy and infrastructure in Japan. All images: Andy Colthorpe / Solar Media.

Japan's mostly-mountainous topography poses challenges that mounting structures makers must navigate.

Solar carports have taken longer than expected to take off in Japan. Here's a new version from domestic provider Nichiei Intec.

JA Solar PERC half-cell (420W)

Also from JA, a beefed-up, 72-cell 395W module.

Jolywood was also among the international module manufacturers able to attend.

Tesla touted its potential for providing virtual power plants (see Energy-Storage.news for more).

An unbeatable combination! Get your PV Tech Power Vol.22 from the PV Tech Store now - free to download.

