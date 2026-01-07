Subscribe To Premium
Toyo secures US-sourced polysilicon

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 7, 2026
Inox Clean Energy’s latest INR31 billion equity targets IPP portfolio, manufacturing expansion

HASI, Sunrun joint venture targets 300MW of residential renewable energy capacity

Thicker aluminium oxide layer is ‘dominant parameter’ in limiting TOPCon UVID degradation

Pattern Energy acquires Cordelio Power’s 1.5GW renewables portfolio

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

Toyo Solar manufacturing.
The US-sourced polysilicon will reinforce Toyo’s own FEOC-compliant supply of solar manufacturing capacity. Image: Toyo Solar.

Japanese cell and module manufacturer Toyo Solar has secured a supply agreement to source US-made polysilicon capacity.

Although Toyo did not name the company with which it signed the agreement, the two leading companies currently with operational solar-grade polysilicon manufacturing capacity are Germany’s Wacker Chemie and US-based Hemlock Semiconductor, a subsidiary of chemical giant Corning, which started producing wafers during the third quarter of 2025.

This supply agreement aligns with Toyo’s existing non-Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) overseas supply, as FEOC legislation came into effect at the beginning of the year. The company has also expanded into the US, where it acquired a 2.5GW module assembly plant, back in 2024.

Outside the US, the solar manufacturer began production of solar cells in April 2025 at its 2GW plant in Ethiopia, at which it aims to double the annual cell manufacturing capacity to 4GW.

“Partnering with a leading polysilicon supplier in the US, gives TOYO a strategic advantage in building a robust and policy‑aligned supply chain,” said Junsei Ryu, CEO and Chairman of TOYO. “This agreement strengthens our US expansion by increasing access to domestic materials, positioning TOYO to deliver cost‑effective and sustainable solar solutions to the American market.”

According to Toyo, the sales contract has a term of one year. The signing of domestic polysilicon from Toyo comes as FEOC compliance has entered into force and domestically-made polysilicon and ingots/wafers are scarce, with manufacturing capacity not matching the operational manufacturing capacity for modules, as shown in the chart below.

Currently, the US has more operational polysilicon capacity than solar cells, however there is a disparity with annual module nameplate capacity.

Last year saw green shoots of new US polysilicon production, as covered in this review article, but also a negative development with REC Silicon ceasing polysilicon production at its Moses Lake plant in Washington.

