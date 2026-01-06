Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

The 1.5GW Al Khushaybi PV Project is in southern Al-Qassim. Image: Trinasolar.

Leading Chinese module manufacturer Trinasolar has secured two new agreements with ACWA Power for solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia: the delivery of modules for the 1.15GW Haden Solar PV project and the supply of trackers to the 1.5GW Al Khushaybi PV Project.

The Haden project is being built by the China Energy International Group, and ACWA Power expects to complete construction in July 2026, ahead of connection to the grid in February 2027. Trinasolar has been supplying bifacial modules that have a power conversion efficiency of 23.3% from its Vertex N series since 2024, and the project will form part of ACWA Power’s growing solar PV portfolio in its home country; last year, the developer started operations at a 2.7GW portfolio in Saudi Arabia, in which it owned a 50.1% stake.