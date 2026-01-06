Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

Leading Chinese module manufacturer Trinasolar has secured two new agreements with ACWA Power for solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia: the delivery of modules for the 1.15GW Haden Solar PV project and the supply of trackers to the 1.5GW Al Khushaybi PV Project.
The Haden project is being built by the China Energy International Group, and ACWA Power expects to complete construction in July 2026, ahead of connection to the grid in February 2027. Trinasolar has been supplying bifacial modules that have a power conversion efficiency of 23.3% from its Vertex N series since 2024, and the project will form part of ACWA Power’s growing solar PV portfolio in its home country; last year, the developer started operations at a 2.7GW portfolio in Saudi Arabia, in which it owned a 50.1% stake.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
Trinasolar will also supply 900MW of 1P Vanguard trackers to the Al Khushaybi project. This is notable as this is the first tracker supply deal that is compliant with the ‘Made in Saudi’ rules that form part of the government’s Vision 2030 initiative, which has sought to increase tourism and diversify the country’s energy mix. The trackers were produced at a facility owned by TrinaTracker in Jeddah, which started commercial operations last February, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 3GW.
“By combining world-class solar technologies with local manufacturing and on-the-ground execution, we are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of energy diversification, sustainability and economic growth,” said Todd Li, head of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Trinasolar.