Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

By JP Casey
January 6, 2026
Power Plants, Balance of System, Projects
Africa & Middle East

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

Why quality assurance in PV cell procurement matters more than ever

Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

Inox acquires 250MW solar PV portfolio from SunSource, in talks for further 50MW

BRUC raises US$554 million to refinance debt, add storage to 858MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

The Al Khushaybi PV project.
The 1.5GW Al Khushaybi PV Project is in southern Al-Qassim. Image: Trinasolar.

Leading Chinese module manufacturer Trinasolar has secured two new agreements with ACWA Power for solar PV projects in Saudi Arabia: the delivery of modules for the 1.15GW Haden Solar PV project and the supply of trackers to the 1.5GW Al Khushaybi PV Project.

The Haden project is being built by the China Energy International Group, and ACWA Power expects to complete construction in July 2026, ahead of connection to the grid in February 2027. Trinasolar has been supplying bifacial modules that have a power conversion efficiency of 23.3% from its Vertex N series since 2024, and the project will form part of ACWA Power’s growing solar PV portfolio in its home country; last year, the developer started operations at a 2.7GW portfolio in Saudi Arabia, in which it owned a 50.1% stake.

Trinasolar will also supply 900MW of 1P Vanguard trackers to the Al Khushaybi project. This is notable as this is the first tracker supply deal that is compliant with the ‘Made in Saudi’ rules that form part of the government’s Vision 2030 initiative, which has sought to increase tourism and diversify the country’s energy mix. The trackers were produced at a facility owned by TrinaTracker in Jeddah, which started commercial operations last February, with an annual manufacturing capacity of 3GW.

“By combining world-class solar technologies with local manufacturing and on-the-ground execution, we are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of energy diversification, sustainability and economic growth,” said Todd Li, head of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Trinasolar.

UPCOMING EVENT

Intersolar Middle East 2026 – The Leading Solar Event in the Middle East

7 April 2026
Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE
Intersolar Middle East and Middle East Energy are coming together to present the mega energy event for the MENA region. From April 7–9, 2026, Dubai World Trade Centre will host Intersolar Middle East Exhibition and Conference alongside the 50th Middle East Energy. Intersolar Middle East focusses on the areas of photovoltaics, PV production technologies, and energy storage systems. The combined event expects to attract more than 45,000 trade visitors from around the world and feature 1,900+ exhibitors.
More Info
China’s six ministries hold PV symposium at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

January 6, 2026
The Chinese government has released a range of policy measures to strengthen intellectual property (IP) protections in the country’s solar PV industry.
Solar module testing.

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

January 6, 2026
Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average, according to new research from the University of New South Wales.
UVID testing at PVEL.
Premium

Why quality assurance in PV cell procurement matters more than ever

January 5, 2026
Don Cowan and Mahyar Mohammadnezhad of Kiwa PI Berlin explain the importance of upstream diligence in ensuring long-term PV performance.
Colin Parkin (left) while leading e-STORAGE.

Canadian Solar appoints Colin Parkin as president, replacing Shawn Qu

January 2, 2026
Canadian Solar has appointed Colin Parkin to its presidency to replace Dr Shawn Qu, who will remain as the company’s chairman and CEO.
PV Price Watch 3

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV wafers, cells, and modules rise in tandem, module quotes hit RMB0.70/W

December 31, 2025
The Chinese PV industry has witnessed a wave of collective price hikes across the supply chain, from wafers, solar cells, to modules, with prices rising to varying degrees.
The solar facility will be developed across two adjacent sites covering approximately 830,000 square metres. Image: EWA.

Bahrain has begun building 100MW Al Dur solar PV project

December 31, 2025
The government of Bahrain has laid the foundation stone for a 100MW solar power plant in the Al Dur area of the Southern Governorate. 
