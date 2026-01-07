Thicker aluminium oxide layer is ‘dominant parameter’ in limiting TOPCon UVID degradation

Each thickness was assessed twice, once without a diffused emitter and once with a boron-diffused emitter “to represent the structure of a finished cell’s front side”, giving four test cases: SP1 and SP2 do not include an emitter, while SP3 and SP4 do include the emitter; meanwhile, SP1 and SP3 use the thinner layer, while examples SP2 and SP4 use the thicker layer.

As shown in the graph below, SP1 and SP3 show a higher saturation current density, which the report notes is “indicating degradation of surface passivation”. As a result, the tests using a thinner layer show less saturation density, and thus less degradation, leading to the researchers’ conclusion that the thickness of the AlO x layer is a “dominant parameter in showing the degradation trend”.

Image: UNSW.

The researchers note that a “complex interplay of phenomena” affects degradation, but that “the interaction of high-energy UV photons with the hydrogen-rich dielectric layers” is understood to be a key driving force.

“A thicker (7nm) AlO x layer provides superior UVID resilience by acting as a more effective barrier to the detrimental transport of mobile hydrogen,” write the researchers in the report’s conclusion. “These results provide important guidance for designing more durable passivation layers and refining accelerated testing protocols to secure the long-term reliability of TOPCon technology.”

Tackling the performance issues of TOPCon modules was a key priority for the global solar sector in 2025, as TOPCon continues to be the leading technology in the sector. Over the summer, Kiwa PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard showed that a record 83% of modules saw at least one failure in the testing process, with UNSW academics in particular highlighting the potential damage that UVID could do to TOPCon cells.