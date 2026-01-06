Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

By JP Casey
January 6, 2026
Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

News

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

News

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

News

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

News

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

News

Why quality assurance in PV cell procurement matters more than ever

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

News

Inox acquires 250MW solar PV portfolio from SunSource, in talks for further 50MW

News

BRUC raises US$554 million to refinance debt, add storage to 858MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar module testing.
The UNSW researchers analysed the performance of close to 11,000 PV modules. Image: Agata Bogucka, NREL.

Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average, according to new research from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Researchers from the university analysed the performance of close to 11,000 PV modules, to investigate the reasons behind the ‘long tail’ in the probability distribution for module performance over time; this refers to the shape of the graph showing the frequency of the degradation rate of various solar panels.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The graph, from UNSW PhD student Yang Tang, is included below and shows how the majority of panels assessed have a degradation rate of around 1%, but that the degradation rate of some modules could reach 4%, or even higher.

Module degradation graph from UNSW.
Image: UNSW and Yang Tang.

“For the entire dataset, we observed that system performance typically declines by around 0.9% per year,” said Tang. “However, our findings show extreme degradation rates in some of the systems. At least one in five systems degrade at least 1.5 times faster than this typical rate, and roughly one in 12 degrade twice as fast.

“This means that for some systems, their useful life could be closer to just 11 years. Or, in other words, they could lose about 45% of their output by the 25-year mark.”

The researchers identified three major reasons for some panels to have a much higher degradation rate than average. These include “interconnected failures”, where a problem with one component exposes other components to risks, multiplying the rate at which the module degrades; so-called “infant mortality”, where modules suffer from critical manufacturing defects not picked up during testing and cease functioning relatively early in their operating lives; and “minor flaws” that can lead to a sudden decline in performance at a random point in time.

However, the researchers also noted that the environmental conditions in which the modules were deployed did not have a significant impact on the ‘long tail phenomenon’, suggesting that the deployment of modules in more extreme environments, such as very hot climates, does not necessarily expose them to greater risk of failure.

“A subset of the data shows information specifically related to solar modules in very hot climates which we know causes higher degradation,” said Dr Shukla Poddar, another of the researchers.

“However, in other climates, when those hot regions are being excluded from the analysis, we see similar long-tail pattern in the probability distribution of performance degradation rate. This suggests that the issue is consistent regardless of where the panels are operating.”

‘So many different factors’ affect module performance

Poddar went on to suggest that there is a combination of “so many different factors” affecting module performance in the field, suggesting that assigning blame to a single cause, such as extreme weather, is perhaps too simplistic.

“But when they are actually operating in real-world conditions there are so many different factors coming into play, and those cascading failures can be very significant,” said Poddar. “So I think we need to start thinking about different testing standards which would help to ensure we have more resilient types of modules.”

Poddar’s comments, and the team’s research, comes as the solar industry’s testing houses report high rates of module failures. Last June, Kiwa PVEL’s Module Reliability Scorecard showed that five-sixths of modules had at least one failure in the testing process, a record figure that is up from two-thirds the year prior.

The UNSW researchers note that uncertainty regarding the long-term performance of solar modules “challenges the financial models that underpin the industry’s growth”, as module breakages and failures many years into a solar project’s operating life can interfere with the long-term electricity output and profit projections that are essential components of both the energy transition and the business case for solar investors and developers.

There is something of a vicious cycle at play too, where the longstanding manufacturing downturn in the global solar industry has encouraged manufacturers to cut costs in the module production process, according to Tristian Erion-Lorico, VP of sales and marketing at Kiwa PVEL, who spoke to PV Tech Premium last year.

“Stronger frames are necessary,” Erion-Lorico said. “It’s likely that [weaker frames] broke due to various cost-cutting measures related to both the glass quality and the frame quality.”

However, this has led to lower-quality glass and frames being used in modules, which could lead to more module breakages in the future, further eroding the profitability of the sector and prolonging the problem.

asia, australia, module performance, module testing, university of new south wales, unsw

Read Next

The Al Khushaybi PV project.

Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

January 6, 2026
Leading Chinese module manufacturer Trinasolar has announced two new agreements with ACWA Power for projects in Saudi Arabia.
Colin Parkin (left) while leading e-STORAGE.

Canadian Solar appoints Colin Parkin as president, replacing Shawn Qu

January 2, 2026
Canadian Solar has appointed Colin Parkin to its presidency to replace Dr Shawn Qu, who will remain as the company’s chairman and CEO.
LONGi's Li Zhenguo gives a speech at the COP30 summit.
Sponsored

‘Green tech for a shared future’: LONGi launches global clean energy projects at COP30

December 31, 2025
LONGi hosted a 'green tech for a shared future' event at COP30, which emphasised the importance of the integration of renewable technologies.
A floating solar project in China.

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

December 30, 2025
CHN Energy has started full commercial operations at the 1GW HG14 floating PV (FPV) project off the coast of Dongying in China.
Image: Jinko Solar

The PV Review, 2025: China tackles module oversupply, creating cautious optimism ahead of 2026

December 23, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: The culmination of years of oversupply of Chinese modules caused module prices to fall, slashing manufacturers’ profits.
The financing, led by SEB Lithuania and Swedbank Lithuania, will support three renewable energy assets.

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

December 22, 2025
European Energy has secured approval for its 1.1GW Upper Calliope solar project in Queensland near Gladstone, Australia. 
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

News

Germany installed 16.2GW solar PV in 2025

News

India adds record 35GW+ solar PV in 2025

News

Codelco bags US$600 million towards 100% renewables target

News

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

News

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV wafers, cells, and modules rise in tandem, module quotes hit RMB0.70/W

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland