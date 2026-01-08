Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

SunPower, REC Group sign development agreement to build US residential solar panels

By JP Casey
January 8, 2026
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Project updates from ENGIE and Ampion, Reactivate and Pivot Energy

News

Adapture Renewables bags US$233 million for 441MW PV portfolio

News

Energy storage alleviated solar PV, wind curtailment increase in Chile in 2025

News

Canadian Solar seeks US$200 million to back US manufacturing

News

Pacific Hydro begins commercial operations at 293MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

SunPower, REC Group sign development agreement to build US residential solar panels

News

Toyo secures US-sourced polysilicon

News

Inox Clean Energy’s latest INR31 billion equity targets IPP portfolio, manufacturing expansion

News

HASI, Sunrun joint venture targets 300MW of residential renewable energy capacity

News

Thicker aluminium oxide layer is ‘dominant parameter’ in limiting TOPCon UVID degradation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Residential solar panels from SunPower
The new ‘Monolith’ solar panel is designed for use in the US residential sector. Image: SunPower.

US residential solar installer SunPower and Norway-headquartered REC Group have unveiled a new 470W solar panel, designed for use in the US residential sector.

Internally dubbed ‘Monolith’, and officially known as the REC Alpha Pure-RX module, the panel is currently in production, although the companies did not specify at which of the REC Group’s facilities the module would be produced. The name echoes the company’s Alpha Pro M series of modules, launched in June 2024, which use heterojunction (HJT) technology and form part of the company’s shift towards HJT products.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The panel is the first to be developed under a new joint development agreement (JDA) signed between the two companies, and is tailored for use in the US; for instance, the panel weights 50 pounds, just under the recommendation set by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) of 51 pounds for the maximum safe weight a single worker can be expected to carry.

The companies also noted that they are developing a bifacial variant of the panel, which will have an output of at least 500W.

“We are all excited to partner with market-leader REC on advanced solar systems,” said SunPower chairman and CEO TJ Rodgers. “The new 470W panel and the 500-plus watt bifacial solar panel are engineered to deliver superior system performance and maximise long-term energy production, even under the most demanding environmental conditions.”

The news follows the collapse, and later revival, of the SunPower brand, which is one of the longest-running in the US solar sector. The company declared for bankruptcy in 2024 and parts of its business were purchased by Complete Solaria, which then announced plans to change its name to SunPower and trade under the brand.

SunPower has since reported a number of positive developments, including the raising of US$900 million and the acquisition of fellow residential installers Sunder and Ambia Solar last year.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Global

9 March 2027
Location To Be Confirmed
PV CellTech Global will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. Join us in Q1 of 2027
More Info
americas, europe, hjt, manufacturing, modules, norway, rec group, residential, sunpower, us

Read Next

An ENGIE North America solar project.

US COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Project updates from ENGIE and Ampion, Reactivate and Pivot Energy

January 8, 2026
ENGIE and Ampion added new solar capacity, Reactivate plans to build on landfill sites and Pivot has completed the first phase of a portfolio.
Adapture Renewables' BT Cooke project in Texas.

Adapture Renewables bags US$233 million for 441MW PV portfolio

January 8, 2026
US renewables developer Adapture Renewables has secured US$233 million in tax equity from US Bank to support its 441MW Titanium solar PV project portfolio.
Colin Parkin (left) while leading e-STORAGE.

Canadian Solar seeks US$200 million to back US manufacturing

January 8, 2026
Solar manufacturing major Canadian Solar is looking to raise US$200 million in convertible senior note sales to support its US manufacturing operations
Toyo Solar manufacturing.

Toyo secures US-sourced polysilicon

January 7, 2026
Japanese cell and module manufacturer Toyo Solar has secured a supply agreement to source US-made polysilicon capacity.
Solar panels in Singapore.

Inox Clean Energy’s latest INR31 billion equity targets IPP portfolio, manufacturing expansion

January 7, 2026
Indian independent power producer Inox Clean Energy and its subsidiary Inox Solar have tied up equity totalling INR31 billion (US$340 million).
A Sunrun residential project.

HASI, Sunrun joint venture targets 300MW of residential renewable energy capacity

January 7, 2026
Investor HASI and residential solar and storage developer Sunrun have announced a joint venture to finance 300MW of renewable energy capacity.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Toyo secures US-sourced polysilicon

News

Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

News

Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

News

Inox Clean Energy’s latest INR31 billion equity targets IPP portfolio, manufacturing expansion

News

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

News

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland