Over its first few months of existence, the COVID-19 crisis has already wreaked major havoc across the world, and the solar industry has not been immune.

From hampered flows of raw materials for manufacturers to financing delays for developers, both upstream and downstream PV players have already felt the weight of the pandemic as it continues its global trek, infecting hundreds of thousands and sparking talk of a worldwide recession.

Only time can confirm what the long-term implications will be from what remains a still-maturing crisis. For now, however, PV Tech will keep an eye on reports on the ground and sound out industry players to share here the latest news and developments as they come, starting with the most recent.

Portugal’s delayed solar auction launch weeks away as country sets new date

4 May 2020: Portugal plans to kickstart next month the solar tender it had postponed as the country began its campaign to contain the COVID-19 emergency, the government has confirmed.

Contacted by PV Tech last Friday, a spokesperson from Portugal’s Environment Ministry said that the 700MW solar auction launch – initially due in late March – will take place instead on 8 June 2020, with plans to reveal the winners by the end of August.

The inner workings of Portugal's 700MW solar auction 1 - Now scheduled to launch on 8 June 2020, the upcoming tender will feature the following three modalities : Solar developers bidding for 15-year fixed-price PPAs (this is the category France's Akuo Energy was part of when it scored the €14.76/MWh tariff)

Solar developers accepting to pay in return for the right to produce at market prices, also for 15 years (this is the category Iberdrola was part of as it reaped 149MW in contracts)

Storage developers: According to Galamba, the new modality will work as a “quid pro quo” insurance-type scheme. Storage developers will receive from the system an annual fixed price per MW installed; by competing in the auction, they will bid down the prices they are prepared to receive. In return, they will insure the system against price rises beyond a certain level, compensating it when market prices climb over strike prices. 2 - Where last year's 1.15GW auction was open to projects all across the country, this year's 700MW successor will exclusively target the southern regions of Alentejo and Algarve . 3 - According to Galamba, the government's plan as of late March 2020 is that the 700MW solar tender will be followed by another exercise of 500MW (the figure is indicative) towards the end of this year.

New reports cast fresh spotlight on COVID-19 toll on US renewables

4 May 2020: New reports have come to expose once more the impacts the COVID-19 crisis is causing for US solar and wind developers, with residential solar so far bearing the brunt.

Over the weekend, an Associated Press story examined the implications the pandemic has spelt for a US renewable sector that was expecting, before the emergency, a “record-setting” year.

IEA: Renewables to sidestep ‘historic shock’ as only power source to grow in 2020

4 May 2020: Renewables will stand alone as the only generation class to experience growth in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic delivers the most seismic shock to the power sector since the Great Depression.

That is the key takeaway from the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 2020 Global Energy Review, a report meant to explore the full impact of the pandemic on energy demand and generation as nations worldwide enact lockdown measures.

The report, published late last week, forecasts that global energy demand will fall by some 6% this year, a decline roughly seven-times that of the drop experienced during the 2008 financial crisis and the most severe drop since the second world war.

Vivint Solar lines up US$50m tax equity boost to keep up activity

4 May 2020: US residential installer Vivint Solar has secured a fresh US$50 million in tax equity funding from an unidentified “repeat tax equity investor”, according to a new statement.

In recent days, the firm said it would dedicate the tax equity boost to leases and power purchase agreements, amid estimates that the new funding would cover the roll-out of systems for more than 4,000 customers.

‘Here comes the sun’: Spanish grid operator goes Beatles as PV hits new record

4 May 2020: Spanish solar generation has taken weeks to break its own generation records, nearing a third of nationwide supply as the country readies for a slow comeback to normality.

In recent days, grid operator REE revealed Spanish solar plants reached a power supply of 8.753GW as of 13:51 Central European Time on 29 April 2020, effectively covering a 31% of nationwide demand. The record outstrips the 25.6% share Spanish PV had recorded one month before.

Tesla’s solar and storage installs dip as firm avoids Q1 2020 shock

4 May 2020: Tesla has kept financial losses at bay in the first quarter of the year, posting strong group-wide EBITDA and revenue numbers amid high hopes for its solar roof line in the longer term.

Releasing a financial update last week, the Silicon Valley firm claimed its US$16 million in positive GAAP net income this quarter marks the first time the indicator is on the black in its Q1 series, a milestone achieved even as the COVID-19 crisis forced it to shutter factories.

The 35MW solar installs (see table below) in Q1 2020 were Tesla’s second lowest figure on record, following the all-time low of 29MW posted in Q2 2019. The numbers remain a far cry from the 150-200MW quarterly volumes Tesla used to report in 2016 and early 2017.

Tesla's solar and storage installs since Q1 2019

Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Quarter-on-quarter Year-on-year Solar deployed (MW) 47 29 43 54 35 -35% -26% Storage deployed (MWh) 229 415 477 530 260 -51% 14%

ENGIE enacts staff insurance, supplier aid and pay cuts in three-pronged plan

4 May 2020: French energy major ENGIE has adopted new COVID-19 response measures including social security coverage, relief for its partner suppliers and pay cuts at its very top.

Last week, the group said it will cover hospital expenses and life insurance for COVID-19 and other conditions, set aside €250 million to “speed up payments” for its smaller suppliers and enact a 15% pay reduction for the 13 people sitting on its executive committee and board of directors.

Brazil confirms essential status of power plant supply, operation and maintenance

4 May 2020: Energy power plant operators are to be regarded as essential services as Brazil works to contain the COVID-19 emergency, the government has confirmed.

A new decree passed last week includes “supply for the operation and maintenance of the generating plants and of the energy transmission and distribution systems and the respective engineering works” amongst activities allowed to continue running during the lockdown.

