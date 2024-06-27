EDP Renewables signs PPA to sell 176MWp power to undisclosed technology firm

These projects are expected to generate more than 226GWh of electricity annually, and EDP Renewables did not disclose the name of the partner.

“Technology companies are placing a strong emphasis on using clean energy to power their data centres and support AI development and, for EDP, it is imperative that the collective transition to cleaner energy consumption occurs through partnerships such as this one,” said Miguel Stilwell D’Andrade, CEO of EDP.

Earlier this year, EDP Renewables and US solar financier and operator Volt Energy Utility started construction on a 100MWac solar project in the US state of Illinois.

The Hickory solar park will be built near Jerseyville, Illinois’ largest city, and the developers have an agreement in place to sell proceeds from the project to US technology giant Microsoft. The companies have signed an agreement whereby Microsoft will acquire renewable energy credits generated at the project, and electricity produced as part of a PPA, for 15 years following the start of operations, which are expected to begin this year.