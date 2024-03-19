Subscribe To Premium
EDP Renewables, Volt and Microsoft sign PPA for 100MWac Illinois solar project

By JP Casey
PV Data: Belgium breaks solar records in 2023, but questions remain in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

IRENA: scaling up financing and modernising infrastructure can triple renewables generation capacity

EDPR commissions 202MWp Portuguese solar project

Michigan rejects proposal to replace biomass with solar, approves new solar and storage projects

Statkraft appoints Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal as CEO

United Solar Holding lays foundation stone for Middle East's first polysilicon factory

Meyer Burger clarifies US$225 million share issue to support US expansion

LONGi reportedly to layoff 30% of workforce

Generadora Metropolitana to power 480MW PV plant, Chile's 'largest'

Summit Ridge Energy community project in Rockford, Illinois - Image: Summit Ridge Energy.
Illinois had 2.7GW of solar capacity installed at the end of 2023. Image: Summit Ridge Energy

The North American arm of Portuguese renewables developer EDP Renewables, and US solar financier and operator Volt Energy Utility, have started construction on a 100MWac solar project in the US state of Illinois.

The Hickory solar park will be built near Jerseyville, Illinois’ largest city, and the developers have an agreement in place to sell proceeds from the project to US technology giant Microsoft. The companies have signed an agreement whereby Microsoft will acquire renewable energy credits generated at the project, and electricity produced as part of a power purchase agreement (PPA), for 15 years following the start of operations, which are expected to begin this year.

EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) described this deal as “an environmental justice PPA,” which aims to deliver some of the benefits of clean energy investments to rural and urban communities that are “disproportionately impacted by environmental injustices”.

As part of this deal, the solar project will commit funds to the Sharing the Power Foundation, an initiative developed by Volt and Microsoft in the wake of the signing of a PPA in 2021, which aims to raise funds for clean energy investments and support education programmes for students from underrepresented groups and diverse backgrounds.

“We are excited to continue our work with Microsoft and partner with EDPR NA for the first time to address environmental injustice, invest in clean energy infrastructure and facilitate clean energy and sustainability business pathways for minority-owned entrepreneurs and small businesses, as well as students looking to start a career,” said Gilbert Campbell, foundation board chair for the Sharing the Power Foundation and founder and CEO of Volt Energy Utility.

The deal is Microsoft’s latest investment into the renewable power sector, as it looks to decarbonise its operations. The company plans to meet all of its energy demand with power from renewable sources by 2025, and by August 2023, it had signed PPAs for over 13.5GW of clean energy capacity.

Given the considerable energy demand generated by data centres, other technology companies are making similar moves. Last April, Google signed a PPA with EDPR NA to acquire power from a 650MWp solar portfolio in the US.

The news is also the latest positive development for the Illinois solar sector, which had 2.7GW of capacity installed as of the end of 2023, according to the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The body expects Illinois to add 6.6GW of new capacity over the next five years, the tenth-most among US states.

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Subscribe to Newsletter

