EIB and AllianzGI announce US$100 million for renewables in emerging markets

By Will Norman
Kerala’s solar sector set free by transformer capacity cap lift, floating PV becomes key driver

NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap gets 8GW of renewables and storage applications

Fortescue to develop 10GW green hydrogen hub in Queensland

Sembcorp secures 559MW of Indian solar assets with acquisition of Vector Green Energy

EIB commits to US$413 million South Africa renewables investment scheme

‘A victory for clean energy’: SEIA code proposals approved by ICC members

Major Asian countries saved US$34 billion through solar deployment in H1 2022

Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant

Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe

Image: EIB

At the United Nations COP27 conference, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and AllianzGI have announced the mobilisation of US$100 million to Alcazar Energy Partners II, a fund which facilitates the development, construction and operation of renewable energy projects in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The EIB and AllianzGI – the global investment arm of the Allianz group – partnered to establish the Emerging Markets Climate Action Fund (EMCAF) at COP26 in Glasgow last year. It’s a blended finance vehicle aiming to mobilise private investment in developing economies. EMCAF will contribute US$25 million to Alcazar, and EIB Global, the arm of the EIB for non-EU funding, will provide US$75 million.

The funds will be invested in solar PV and wind power, totalling an estimated 2GW of capacity.

“To meet the Paris climate goals and strengthen global energy security, the world’s energy systems must decarbonise as soon as possible,” said Ambroise Fayolle, EIB vice president.

“To do this, the financial system needs to mobilise trillions of dollars from private sector green energy projects. I am delighted that we are announcing investments from EMCAF and EIB Global in the Alcazar Energy Partners II Fund today.”

The Alcazar Energy Partners II fund has a target of US$500 million.

Daniel Calderon, co-founder and managing partner of Alcazar Energy, said: “AEP-II is privileged to have the confidence of an outstanding group of public and private institutions to invest and develop in renewable energy projects, mobilising more than US$2 billion of foreign direct investment from OECD economies to build sustainable infrastructure where it is needed most.”

COP27 has seen other announcements regarding funding renewables in emerging economies in the last week. IRENA’s energy transition fund for emerging economies announced three new financial partners last week, and the EIB committed US$413 million to support renewables development in South Africa.   

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
