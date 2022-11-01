Subscribe
EIB commits €30 billion to REPowerEU clean energy scheme to secure EU’s renewables future

By Will Norman
Econergy signs EPC deals for 172MW of Romanian solar

What the future holds for solar PV in Chile

Meyer Burger board agrees capital raise to fund manufacturing buildout to 3GW

ACWA Power to build 110MWac of floating PV projects in Indonesia

Longer solar module lifetimes could cut raw material demand – NREL

Construction work begins on 24.5MWp floating solar project in Austria

AMPYR Solar Europe acquires SolarEnergyWorks, expanding European development pipeline to 6GW

ACEN Australia receives AU$75 million investment from CEFC for 8GW renewables portfolio

JinkoSolar doubles shipments, aims to reach 70GW of module manufacturing capacity by year-end

The RePowerEU scheme will receive €30 billion (US$29.7 billion) in loans and equity financing from the EIB over the next five years. Image: EIB.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will support the RePowerEU scheme with €30 billion (US$29.7 billion) in loans and equity financing over the next five years, as it looks to secure Europe’s renewable energy future and reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

The funds, to be directed to renewables, energy efficiency, grids and storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and new technologies, are expected to mobilise up to €115 billion (US$113.8 billion) in investment across European renewables industries. The additional €30 billion shores up the already robust investment that the EIB Group has been making in the energy sector over the past decade, approximately €10 billion (US$9.8 billion) a year.

“This horrible war and Russia’s blackmail over gas supplies affirmed that our dependency on fossil fuels is a critical security vulnerability,” Werner Hoyer, president of the EIB Group, said.

In May, responding to the invasion, the EU published the RePowerEU strategy, ramping up its solar deployment target to almost 740GWdc by 2030.

While this additional funding is designed to improve Europe’s medium-term energy security and lessen supply shocks like the recent one with Russian gas, it follows a €5.5 billion (US$5.4 billion) EIB financing package for clean energy and climate action initiatives including new wind power in the Baltics and improved transmission networks in Poland and Spain. This smaller package could see gas demands fall as soon as next year, the EIB has said.

To accelerate and optimise the impacts of the investment, the EIB board has announced a slew of technical and policy measures as well. Included are higher upfront disbursements, longer tenors to make EIB loans more attractive to the energy sector and an increased co-financing ceiling from 50 to 75% for projects contributing to the REPowerEU objectives.

In September the bank also stated its intention to provide US$10 billion to support communities that are most adversely affected by the energy transition, as Europe scrambles to decarbonise and remove itself from beneath the yoke of Russian gas.

In a positive response to the REPowerEU’s goals, Statkraft predicted ‘significant’ increases in European solar PV in Europe following the invasion of Ukraine, forecasting in its Low Emissions Scenario that solar would become the world’s largest source of energy by 2035.

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

8 November 2022
For anyone installing, investing in or selling solar PV equipment, this webinar will explain the advantages of the new Solis S6 hybrid inverter. With energy prices likely to continue to rise, energy storage becomes a critical choice for many. Choosing the right solution for the right scenario is vital and Solis will walk you through why this inverter is the right choice, highlighting the technological advancements versus its predecessor, the S5.

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

9 November 2022
Join us for this webinar on key strategies to mitigate PV supply chain risk. We'll be covering geographic diversification, ESG and quality, emerging PV technologies and exploring the prospects of a European manufacturing boom.

PV ModuleTech EMEA

29 November 2022
PV ModuleTech EMEA in Malaga on 29-30 November 2022 will address the factors underpinning the changing PV module landscape, gathering together all the key stakeholders across the value-chain from module production to field testing. Join us for presentations from the leading players in the sector, clearly identifying the opportunities and challenges set to impact module supply to Europe and the Middle-East over the next few years.
eib, energy transition, europe, finance, investment, REPowerEU, SFI Europe

Join us for the official launch of the new next generation DG solution from LONGi

November 2, 2022
4:00 PM (CET) - About 30 minutes

Solis introduces new Sixth Generation 3 phase hybrid inverter

November 8, 2022
11:00 AM (CET)

How can PV module buyers mitigate risk in the solar supply chain?

November 9, 2022
Free Webinar

PV ModuleTech EMEA

November 29, 2022
Malaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Europe 2023

March 21, 2023
Lisbon, Portugal
