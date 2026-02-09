Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

By Will Norman
February 9, 2026
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Inverters, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

Solar Energy UK expects lower solar strike price in forthcoming UK renewables auction result

News

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

News

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

News

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

News

EU Commission approves €3 billion German clean energy manufacturing scheme

News

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

News

Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

News

Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

News

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The call follows the EU’s proposal to strengthen its cybersecurity provisions for infrastructure, including solar PV. Credit: European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is planning to provide dedicated support to European solar inverter manufacturers amid a call for greater energy security and strategic autonomy.

The EIB is assembling a “specific financial support programme for EU solar inverter producers” which it said could potentially be linked to an EU Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI), according to a document seen by PV Tech.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The letter from the EIB to the European Council voices the EIB’s concern that over 90% of global solar inverter market share is dominated by Chinese suppliers, “raising cybersecurity as well as strategic dependence concerns”.

It calls on the EU to allocate dedicated funds from its budget to supporting the bloc’s inverter manufacturers, possibly through support as an IPCEI, as well as removing investment barriers between EU states. IPCEIs are projects designated as making a “significant contribution” to EU growth, jobs or the green or digital transition. It enables EU-wide collaboration on finances, research and industry.

The EIB said that “geopolitical tensions” and “technological disruption” were among the motivating factors to “accelerate progress..to strengthen the internal market” for critical EU industries.

Concerns over cybersecurity in solar inverters have been in focus recently, with the introduction of Brussels’ revised Cybersecurity Act (CSA), which will target “high-risk” suppliers in the EU’s supply chains for digital products. The proposal for revision explicitly mentioned “kill switches” in electricity grids, a reference to concerns that inverters could be remotely shut down to cause energy shortages or blackouts.

Last week, PV Tech Premium heard that the new cybersecurity act was backed by a “growing sense of threat” among lawmakers and a recognition of solar PV’s critical role in Europe’s energy infrastructure.

It is currently unclear what form the EIB’s financing will take, and whether it will be awarded IPCEI support from the EU. In a post on LinkedIn, SolarPower Europe deputy CEO Dries Acke said “The devil will be in the details. For the moment we’re grateful to the EIB for hearing our call, and we stand ready to contribute to the development of these new support instruments for inverters.”

SolarPower Europe called for direct support for European inverter producers back in November 2024, when it said Brussels must “act now” to avoid losing the “critical” inverter industry.  

Whatever form it takes, the news will be welcome among Europe’s solar inverter producers. The European inverter industry has taken a hit over the last 18 months, as a result of increasing competition from Chinese competitors, lowered selling prices and a decline in Europe’s rooftop solar sector after the effects of the 2022-23 energy crisis calmed.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
cybersecurity, europe, european investment bank, finance, inverter manufacturer, pv power plants, solar inverter, solar pv

Read Next

With the federal government withdrawing from the case, Auxin will have 40 days to file its response. Image: Stephen Walker via Unsplash.

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

February 9, 2026
The US federal government has withdrawn its appeal against a US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruling to retroactively collect two years of tariffs on imported solar panels.
Once fully ramped up, it is expected to support the production of up to 40GW of solar modules annually. Image: Shuangliang via LinkedIn.

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

February 9, 2026
Solar manufacturer United Solar has launched a polysilicon manufacturing facility in Oman, adding 100,000 metric tons of annual production capacity.
Solar panels in the US.

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

February 9, 2026
Global electricity demand is set to grow 2.5 times as fast as overall energy demand by 2030, ushering in what the International Energy Agency (IEA) has dubbed the “Age of Electricity”.
Maxeon solar panels.

Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

February 6, 2026
Chinese solar PV manufacturer Aiko Solar will license a raft of solar cell technology patents from Singapore-based manufacturer Maxeon.
A Green Genuis solar project.

Green Genius commissions 120.8MW solar project in Latvia

February 6, 2026
Lithuanian independent power producer (IPP) Green Genius has commenced operations of its 120.8MW solar project in Jekabpils region, Latvia.
Image: Tindo Solar.

Australia launches formal investigation into solar waste management

February 6, 2026
The Australian government has launched a formal inquiry into the reuse and recycling of solar modules across the country.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

News

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

NEM Data Spotlight: Australia’s solar sector continues momentum with 222GWh peak daily output in January 2026

Features

Grenergy powers fourth phase of solar-plus-storage Oasis de Atacama project

News

Aiko buys licenses to Maxeon BC solar patents

News

IRENA: Vietnam is cheapest country for domestic solar production

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA