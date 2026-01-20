Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

By Will Norman
January 20, 2026
Markets & Finance, Inverters, Policy, Power Plants
Europe

Latest

EU’s revised cybersecurity law targets ‘high risk’ suppliers

News

Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

News

Buyers’ sentiment declines, solar module prices hold steady in Europe in December

News

INDIA SOLAR ROUND-UP: Hartek wins EPC contract, Waaree bags 2GW+ module orders

News

Colombia commits US$1.7 billion to Caribbean grid development, eyes 6GW of renewables

News

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

News

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Masdar, Engie complete financing for 1.5GW Khazna solar plant

News

Two-thirds of electricity demand growth in the US came from solar PV in 2025 – Ember

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The proposal outlines measures to identify high-risk companies supplying digital equipment to the EU and exclude them from key digital infrastructure. Image: Flickr.

The European Commission has released its proposal to revise its Cybersecurity Act (CSA), which includes provisions to exclude “high-risk” companies and components from European supply chains.

The proposal was expected last week (14 January) after a months-long review process, but was delayed, reportedly due to disagreements between officials and member states over the scope of the changes to the CSA.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The proposal outlines measures to identify high-risk “third countries” and companies supplying digital equipment or components to the EU and exclude them from key digital infrastructure.

The Commission said the proposal aims to enable “the EU and Member States to jointly identify and mitigate risks across the EU’s 18 critical sectors”, which includes energy. Though a press statement by the Commission only outlines the “mandatory derisking” of the telecommunications sector.

For renewable energy, particularly solar PV and energy storage, the major “third country” of risk is China, though the Commission’s proposal does not mention the country at all. Chinese companies have supplied the majority of the EU’s solar inverters in recent months, which has raised cybersecurity concerns in the industry and in Brussels. The EU has already identified solar inverters as a “high-risk” supply dependency in its Economic Security Doctrine published late last year.

For example, data from European PV wholesaler Sun.store says that Huawei has been a leading supplier of solar inverters – many of which are digital and connected to cloud servers – despite the fact that the company has been restricted from the EU’s 5G network on security grounds.

The proposal includes provisions to potentially recall and phase out products that are already deployed in EU infrastructure if the supplier is found to be high-risk. PV Tech Premium analysed the implications of a phaseout of Chinese technology for the solar sector last week.

The supply chain restrictions focus on “non-technical” risks, which the Commission says refers to the risk that a supplier is “subject to influence by a third country” that could disrupt an essential service or “the exfiltration of data, “including for the purposes of espionage or revenue generation”.

“Cybersecurity threats are not just technical challenges. They are strategic risks to our democracy, economy, and way of life,” said Henna Virkkunen, the Commission executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy. “With the new Cybersecurity Package, we will have the means in place to better protect our critical ICT supply chains but also to combat cyber attacks decisively. This is an important step in securing our European technological sovereignty and ensuring a greater safety for all.”

The proposal also introduced clarifications for the European Cybersecurity Certification Framework (ECCF) which it said would “bring more clarity and simpler procedures” and allow some certifications to be “developed within 12 months”. Businesses will also be able to voluntarily submit to ECCF compliance, which it said would be a “competitive asset for EU businesses”. This seems to avoid a mandatory certification process, which was discussed during the CSA review process.

It also brought in measures to bolster the EU’s Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), which was introduced with the first passage of the CSA in 2019.

In response to the proposal, Dries Acke, deputy CEO of SolarPower Europe, said: “It is very good that the European Commission takes cybersecurity topics seriously.

“The key remains to have robust EU-wide standards and protocols for cybersecurity that apply to all digital components and companies active on the European energy market. Europe needs to be resilient to all types of attacks from all sides. 

“As the solar-specific risk and impact assessment on cybersecurity is ongoing, we look forward to continuing the constructive cooperation with the Commission, and engage with the renewed mandate of ENISA, as well as through the streamlined European Cybersecurity Certification Framework.”

PV Tech has contacted the Commission for clarification on the Act’s implications for renewable energy.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
cybersecurity, Cybersecurity Act, europe, european commission, inverter, solar pv

Read Next

The portfolio comprises commercial and community solar assets spread across multiple US markets. Image: Radial Power

Radial Power secures US$355 million financing for 214MW solar portfolio

January 20, 2026
Radial Power has secured US$355 million from Goldman Sachs for 214MW of distributed solar across 106 projects nationwide.
A Climate Fund Managers solar project.

Buyers’ sentiment declines, solar module prices hold steady in Europe in December

January 20, 2026
Sentiment among Europe’s solar buyers dropped to the lowest levels on record at the end of 2025, according to sun.store's pv.index report.
Solar panels in India.

INDIA SOLAR ROUND-UP: Hartek wins EPC contract, Waaree bags 2GW+ module orders

January 20, 2026
INDIA ROUND-UP: Hartek Power, Waaree Energies, Kosol Energie and IREDA secured major solar and renewable energy deals, including EPC contracts, multi-gigawatt module orders, multi-billion-dollar investments, and international project financing.
Image: CleanPeak Energy.

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

January 20, 2026
CleanPeak Energy has completed the acquisition of five solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) development sites in New South Wales from Fortitude Renewables, adding 25MW of solar capacity and 100MWh of battery storage to its portfolio.
A Sunpower project.

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

January 19, 2026
US solar firm SunPower has signed a letter of intent to acquire California-based residential and commercial installer Cobalt Power Systems in an all-equity transaction. 
The GCL SI Hefei gigafactory in China.

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 19, 2026
Egyptian manufacturing firm Kemet has signed a deal with Chinese solar manufacturer GCL Technologies to build a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing hub in the country.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GCL to build 5GW solar cell, module manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

CleanPeak Energy acquires five Australian solar-plus-storage sites from Fortitude Renewables

News

RES Australia joint venture submits 450MW solar-plus-storage site to EPBC Act

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

SunPower buys Cobalt Power Systems as standalone subsidiary

News

TCL Zhonghuan bids for controlling stake in DAS Solar to optimise cell and module business

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA