Enel North America starts operations at 326MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

Food and beverage giant Nestlé is the sole tax equity investor of the Stampede solar-plus-storage project and will also acquire the renewable energy attributes from the whole capacity of the solar PV plant.

This is not the first time both companies have partnered for a solar-plus-storage project in Texas. Last year, Enel North America and Nestlé partnered on the 208MW Ganado project, in Jackson County, with both an investment and 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Stephen Pike, head of Enel North America’s renewable energy business, Enel Green Power North America, said: “The Stampede project will add more power generation to the grid at a time when demand is rising from electrification and data centers. Furthermore, its flexible battery storage system will help step in to stabilize the grid when conditions tighten.”

This is the latest solar-plus-storage project in Texas powered by Enel. Earlier this year, the company started operations at the Fence Post project in Navarro County. Similar to the Stampede project, it has an 86MW BESS installed along with 297MW of solar PV capacity.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.