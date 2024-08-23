Subscribe To Premium
Enel North America starts operations at 326MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
India adds 15GW solar PV in H1 2024, up 282% YoY

CGN commissions 400MW offshore floating solar project in China

Enel North America starts operations at 326MW solar-plus-storage plant in Texas

Agrivoltaics: Innovative business models may unlock new opportunities

Canadian Solar shipments and revenues increase in Q2 2024 amid low module prices

Mixing and matching solar panels: the benefits and challenges of module blending

Atlas Renewable Energy signs deal for 315MW PV project with Brazilian steel maker

EIA: US added 12GW of solar PV in H1 2024

Arevon, Meta ink 60MW solar purchase agreement in Indiana

Victoria, Australia, eyes 7.6GW of rooftop solar PV by 2035

Solar-plus-storage project from Enel North America in Texas.
Nestlé is the sole tax equity investor of the Stampede solar-plus-storage project, pictured above. Image: Enel North America.

Enel North America, the US subsidiary of Italian utility Enel, has begun operations at the 326MW Stampede solar-plus-storage plant in the US state of Texas.

The solar PV part of the project started producing power in June 2024, while the 86MW battery energy storage system (BESS) is currently undergoing final commissioning.

Food and beverage giant Nestlé is the sole tax equity investor of the Stampede solar-plus-storage project and will also acquire the renewable energy attributes from the whole capacity of the solar PV plant.

This is not the first time both companies have partnered for a solar-plus-storage project in Texas. Last year, Enel North America and Nestlé partnered on the 208MW Ganado project, in Jackson County, with both an investment and 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Stephen Pike, head of Enel North America’s renewable energy business, Enel Green Power North America, said: “The Stampede project will add more power generation to the grid at a time when demand is rising from electrification and data centers. Furthermore, its flexible battery storage system will help step in to stabilize the grid when conditions tighten.”

This is the latest solar-plus-storage project in Texas powered by Enel. Earlier this year, the company started operations at the Fence Post project in Navarro County. Similar to the Stampede project, it has an 86MW BESS installed along with 297MW of solar PV capacity.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

