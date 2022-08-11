Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

Energiequelle will mainly focus on solar, but will also consider participating in wind projects. Image: Unsplash

German project developer Energiequelle has entered the Polish renewables market with an eye on 30 projects with more than 1GW of capacity.

With an office in Poznan, the company will mainly focus on solar, but will also consider participating in wind projects.

Energiequelle managing director Arkadius Sliwka said he could see great growth in the Polish market, a trend that will continue in the future. The company estimates onshore wind power across Poland could exceed a total of 20GW in capacity by 2030.

The firm is close to concluding contracts with some cooperation partners in Poland, according to a media release. It already has offices in Germany, France and Finland and has connected more than 1.5GW to the grid to date, with projects across western Europe in biogas, storage, lighthouses, substations and renewable energy.

Power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in Poland spiked 36.2% recently due to the cessation of natural gas imports from Russia

Last week, Spanish utility Iberdrola acquired 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland with Augusta Energy.