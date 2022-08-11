Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

By Tom Kenning
Financial & Legal, Projects
Europe

Latest

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

News

EDF’s 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California comes online

News

More than a third of Indian Discoms downgraded in latest assessment as sector debts tops US$13 billion

News

How UK solar can become a 40GW+ market by 2030

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Ford Motors signs 650MW PPA with DTE Energy in the US’ ‘largest renewable energy purchase ever’

News

Array Technologies ‘on the path to restoring historical margins’ as it rebounds from 2021

News

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News

Iberdrola commissions Europe’s largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

News

High irradiation and political stability the key drivers for Chile’s solar sector

News

OMERS takes US$100 million stake in ‘world’s largest’ solar O&M business NovaSource

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Energiequelle will mainly focus on solar, but will also consider participating in wind projects. Image: Unsplash

German project developer Energiequelle has entered the Polish renewables market with an eye on 30 projects with more than 1GW of capacity.

With an office in Poznan, the company will mainly focus on solar, but will also consider participating in wind projects.

Energiequelle managing director Arkadius Sliwka said he could see great growth in the Polish market, a trend that will continue in the future. The company estimates onshore wind power across Poland could exceed a total of 20GW in capacity by 2030.

The firm is close to concluding contracts with some cooperation partners in Poland, according to a media release. It already has offices in Germany, France and Finland and has connected more than 1.5GW to the grid to date, with projects across western Europe in biogas, storage, lighthouses, substations and renewable energy.

Power purchase agreement (PPA) prices in Poland spiked 36.2% recently due to the cessation of natural gas imports from Russia

Last week, Spanish utility Iberdrola acquired 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland with Augusta Energy.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
energiequelle, poland, poland solar, solar pv

Read Next

Spain launches new renewables auction with 1.8GW of solar capacity sought

August 3, 2022
Spain has started the process to celebrate a fourth round of renewables auction in November with 1.8GW of solar capacity to accelerate its electrification.

Iberdrola acquires 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland

August 2, 2022
Spanish utility Iberdrola has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of 98MW of solar and wind projects in Poland with Augusta Energy.

Meyer Burger slashes production forecasts for 2022, 2023, blames supply chain environment

August 2, 2022
Swiss PV module manufacturer Meyer Burger has slashed its production plans for 2022 and 2023, citing a “challenging supply chain environment” which has caused delays to its planned production capacity build out.

CenterPoint Energy seeks approval of 130MW Indiana solar plant

August 1, 2022
US utility CenterPoint Energy has sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW solar PV project in Pike County, Indiana.

Enel Colombia begins construction of 487MW plant

July 28, 2022
Enel Green Power has started construction of a solar PV park of 486.7MWdc in the northern department of Atlántico in Colombia.

Iberdrola sees profits soar with international business offsetting Spain’s results

July 28, 2022
Iberdrola has recorded a profit of €2.07 billion in H1 2022 with strong performances in its international business offsetting adverse results in Spain.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News

Origami’s steel solar panel frame surpasses aluminium in independent testing

News

How to properly protect you solar PV assets from theft and vandalism, now and in the future

Featured Articles, Interviews, News

Inflation Reduction Act passes US Senate, vote in House of Representatives expected this week

News

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

News

Iberdrola commissions Europe’s largest solar plant at 590MW, plans US$15bn renewables investment by 2025

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022