Energy China to start construction on 1GW Iraq PV power plant

The China Energy International Engineering Co. (Energy China) is about to embark on a milestone 1GW solar project in Iraq.
The company noted that the project is located in Artawi, in southern Iraq’s Basra governorate, and expects to start construction soon. The project, developed by the renewable energy division of French energy giant TotalEnergies, is an important part of its US$27 billion energy project with the Iraqi government, and was rebooted last year after years of political delays.
The PV project is a key part of a series of integrated energy contracts, first signed by TotalEnergies and the Iraqi government in 2021, and closed last year.
In August this year, TotalEnergies Renewables awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project to China Energy.
The specific construction tasks will be jointly undertaken by the China Energy Tianjin Electric Power Construction Co.. and Southwest Electric Power Design Institute Co..
According to reports, the project is expected to break ground later this year and is scheduled to be completed by early 2027. The project includes the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the PV power plant and a 132 kV booster station.