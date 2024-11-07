Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Energy China to start construction on 1GW Iraq PV power plant

By Carrie Xiao
Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

News

Top Indian renewables states need ‘corrective actions’ to keep momentum – IEEFA

News

Energy China to start construction on 1GW Iraq PV power plant

News

Battery startup Freyr acquires 5GW US module manufacturing plant from Trina Solar

News

‘Australia needs 6-7GW of utility-scale renewable energy per year’

Features, Interviews

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

News

Newcastle, Australia, to launch ‘bulk buy’ community renewable energy initiative for solar PV and batteries

News

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

News

How does PVcase mitigate data risk in solar energy development?

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Energy China completes a signing ceremony.
The 1GW project is part of a US$27 billion energy deal signed between TotalEnergies and the Iraq government. Image: Energy China.

The China Energy International Engineering Co. (Energy China) is about to embark on a milestone 1GW solar project in Iraq.

The company noted that the project is located in Artawi, in southern Iraq’s Basra governorate, and expects to start construction soon. The project, developed by the renewable energy division of French energy giant TotalEnergies, is an important part of its US$27 billion energy project with the Iraqi government, and was rebooted last year after years of political delays.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The PV project is a key part of a series of integrated energy contracts, first signed by TotalEnergies and the Iraqi government in 2021, and closed last year.

In August this year, TotalEnergies Renewables awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project to China Energy.

The specific construction tasks will be jointly undertaken by the China Energy Tianjin Electric Power Construction Co.. and Southwest Electric Power Design Institute Co..

According to reports, the project is expected to break ground later this year and is scheduled to be completed by early 2027. The project includes the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the PV power plant and a 132 kV booster station.

asia, ceec, china, energy china, iraq, middle east, projects, TotalEnergies, utility-scale solar

Read Next

The Turkish ministry of energy and natural resources holds an event.

Turkey launches tender for 800MW of new solar capacity

November 7, 2024
Turkey has launched its latest solar tender, seeking 800MW of capacity to be split between six projects in six regions across the country.
A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

November 7, 2024
The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has said that a delay in new renewable energy and energy storage capacity coming online on the National Electricity Market (NEM) in 2023-24 means the grid will reach 6.4GW at full capacity next year.
Donald_Trump_50548265318

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

November 6, 2024
Specific policy details are still unclear, but Donald Trump's return to the White House will have undoubted consequences for US solar.
A Westbridge solar project.

Westbridge sells stake in Sunnynook solar developer to METLEN subsidiary

November 6, 2024
Westbridge has agreed to divest from a 332MW solar project to a subsidiary of Greek firm METLEN Energy & Metals, for C$41.4 million.
Image: Anker SOLIX.
Sponsored

Anker SOLIX: integrated solar and energy storage are ‘essential’

November 6, 2024
PV Tech speaks to Anker SOLIX at All-Energy Australia 2024 about its expansion into the market and its latest products.
Khaled Sharbatly, CEO of Desert Technologies with the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones

Desert Technologies to build 5GW solar cells and modules plant in Saudi Arabia

November 5, 2024
Solar PV infrastructure company Desert Technologies intends to build a solar cell and module assembly plant in Saudi Arabia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

The pain points of Trump 2.0 for US solar

Features, Editors' Blog

SolarPower Europe calls for policy reform to support Europe’s agriPV sector

News

Duke Energy gets approvals for North Carolina solar, storage and gas expansions

News

AER: Utility-scale solar PV sees growth on Australia’s NEM whilst CERs deemed ‘integral’

News

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

News

SolarEdge secures Section 45X tax credit sale for inverters produced in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.