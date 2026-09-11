Why Enerparc insolvency is a warning sign for European solar’s new reality

The news earlier this week that veteran German solar developer Enerparc had filed for insolvency, just months after securing a billion-euro refinancing package, has sent shockwaves through the European renewable energy sector.
Josefin Berg, associate director at market analysts S&P Global Energy, said the development was “an earthquake” in the market. “We’ve seen companies come and go throughout the years, but with Enerparc, we all kind of thought they had the key, right? This is a big surprise,” she told PV Tech.
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Enerparc has so far remained tight-lipped about the exact circumstances that led to its filing for insolvency and, a few days later, to one of its sister companies, Pvwerk, following suit. Both companies have been assigned insolvency experts to assist with restructuring efforts and maintain that operations will continue as normal in the meantime.
But the spectacle of such a prominent player in European solar for almost two decades hitting the buffers, albeit possibly temporarily, raises fundamental questions about the sustainability of business models that once seemed unassailable. It hints at the broader structural challenges facing European solar developers, ones that industry observers said could potentially herald a wave of consolidation across the sector.
From certainty to volatility
To understand how Enerparc might have arrived at this position, it is necessary to examine the considerable transformation that has reshaped the European solar landscape over the past decade. Berg characterised this shift as a move from “an era with easily available money” to a “tighter situation” marked by higher interest rates, coinciding with increasingly volatile power prices, solar cannibalisation effects and a pivot away from subsidy-driven revenue models toward merchant exposure.
The contrast with earlier market conditions could hardly be starker. In the feed-in tariff era, solar project economics were straightforward and predictable. As Berg explained, developers could model their investments with confidence, setting a price per kilowatt-hour for 20 years, “and that’s it”; the cash flow was “nice and neat”, providing the kind of visibility that made financing relatively simple and returns highly predictable.
That world has now gone. Today’s developers face a far more complex reality where revenue streams are subject to multiple sources of uncertainty. Berg noted that while companies may still create detailed financial models, “your actual output is going to be a lot more volatile than what you plan for”. This volatility stems from several interconnected factors: merchant price exposure, cannibalisation effects that depress solar capture rates during peak generation hours and curtailment risks that vary significantly by market and location.
The cannibalisation crisis
At the heart of the current crisis lies a fundamental mismatch between solar deployment and system flexibility. Vegard Vollset, head of regional renewables and power research at Rystad Energy, identified this as the central challenge: “The biggest indication is that there is no such thing as a pure play solar developer anymore. Everyone who used to be that has now pivoted in some shape or form because it’s not a sustainable business model anymore in Europe.”
The root cause, he explained, is straightforward: “We’re deploying too much solar at the exact same point in time, which means that prices get depressed.” This cannibalisation effect has fundamentally altered project economics. Even with aggressive assumptions about low capital expenditure, Vollset noted that returns on new projects have become “quite low” due to the intensely competitive environment.
Berg emphasised that this wasn’t an unexpected development. The cannibalisation effect “was kind of foreseeable”, she said. What has caught many developers off guard, however, is the speed and severity of the impact, combined with the failure of other system elements to keep pace with solar deployment. The numbers tell the story. Europe experienced exceptionally strong utility-scale solar buildout from 2020 onwards, with deployment accelerating dramatically after 2022 in response to the Ukraine crisis and energy security concerns. But as Berg observed, “the grid infrastructure has not kept up” and “batteries are coming, but they’re still not contributing as much to balancing those revenue streams”.
No safety in PPAs
For many developers, power purchase agreements (PPAs) appeared to offer a refuge from merchant price volatility. That assumption has proven problematic, as Vollset explained: “The PPA market is not disconnected from the capture prices of cannibalisation. If the merchant prices are very, very low, a PPA won’t necessarily save you.”
The reality is that PPA pricing has declined substantially, reflecting the same underlying market dynamics that have depressed merchant revenues. Berg noted that “the relative prices you get for pay-as-produced PPAs have also come down by quite a lot” and that “those prices are not really sustainable to finance projects in many markets”.
This creates a particularly acute challenge for companies with legacy portfolios. PPAs signed several years ago under different market conditions may no longer reflect current realities, while new agreements offer significantly less attractive terms. The result is a squeeze on cash flow that can affect even well-established players with diversified portfolios.
The battery storage paradox
Enerparc’s forward-leaning approach to battery storage made its insolvency all the more surprising. Vollset noted that the company had been “very early to the stage saying that standalone solar is dead in Europe, we’re only developing things with co-locatable batteries”. This strategic pivot seemed to position Enerparc well for the new market reality.
Yet the battery opportunity comes with its own complications. While the price signal for battery investment is clear, Vollset explained, “for you to get your battery deployed, that’s the main bottleneck at the moment”. Connection queues have become severely congested, with many developers having already submitted “gigantic” volumes of battery capacity for grid connection. For companies looking to pivot toward storage, this means greenfield opportunities for building battery storage are limited, Vollset said.
Even for existing solar assets, retrofitting batteries isn’t straightforward. Vollset pointed out that adding storage to operational projects “is dependent on what you’re allowed to do in terms of the connection agreement you already have”. The regulatory and technical hurdles can be substantial, limiting the ability of pure-play solar developers to quickly adapt their portfolios.
The policy vacuum
Both analysts identified a significant gap between the policy support that drove rapid solar deployment and the measures needed to address the resulting system integration challenges. Berg observed that while there was strong rallying behind renewables in 2022, subsequent policy responses have been disappointing.
At the EU level, there have been numerous statements about energy security and the importance of renewables, along with various programmes and directives. But at the national level, where implementation matters most, the focus has shifted elsewhere. Berg noted that most countries have concentrated on “lowering the price at the pump” and “directly interfering with electricity prices or lowering taxes, lowering the cost of households directly” rather than supporting renewable energy deployment or addressing system integration challenges.
Vollset argued that while policy responses are possible, the critical question is whether support should focus solely on solar deployment or on “elements that can help facilitate adding more flexibility to the system so the value of solar is better captured”. He characterised the latter as “a more interesting conversation.”
The policy priorities he identified included eliminating regulatory hurdles to battery deployment, ensuring that batteries can access all available revenue streams (as they can in the UK) and enabling demand aggregators to participate in auxiliary services and frequency control markets. Critically, Vollset said that meaningful progress would need to happen at the national level rather than through EU-wide initiatives, given the slow pace of renewable energy directive implementation.
The cash flow crunch
For a capital-intensive business like solar development, cash flow volatility can quickly become existential. Berg emphasised this point: “It is a cash flow business where you risk having a lot of capital locked up in assets.” When revenue streams become unpredictable, even a large, diversified portfolio may not provide adequate protection.
Berg suggested that Enerparc’s situation might reflect a temporary shortfall rather than fundamental business failure: “It doesn’t have to mean that your business is not doing well on a larger scale, but there can be a temporary shortfall that is enough to not make it through the month.”
This vulnerability is compounded by the broader financial environment. The era of cheap money that facilitated rapid expansion has given way to higher interest rates and tighter lending conditions. Companies that took on debt during the low-rate period now face refinancing challenges, while those with loans dating back to the early 2010s may be confronting significant repayment obligations.
The combination of revenue uncertainty and financial pressure creates a particularly dangerous dynamic. As Berg noted, “financial hygiene” has become a critical factor—maintaining disciplined financial management and carefully evaluating portfolio composition and growth ambitions.
Consolidation ahead
Both analysts anticipated that Enerparc’s insolvency signals the beginning of a broader consolidation phase in European solar. Other signs of this have emerged in recent months, with the owner of Portugal’s largest PV project entering administration last month and German solar and wind developer SoWiTech announcing insolvency in July.
Berg predicted increased M&A activity, “probably not always on a company level, but on an asset level”, with solar remaining “a very fragmented market” but seeing portfolio sales and restructuring.
Vollset agreed, though he expected consolidation to occur more through strategic sales than widespread insolvencies: “I think more of the utilities have potential to buy these distressed merchant fleets at a capture rate discount. I definitely expect portfolio sales and consolidation, but I don’t think we’ll see a huge string of insolvencies because they see the writing on the wall.”
The buyers in this consolidation wave are likely to be larger utilities with stronger balance sheets and more diversified revenue streams. For pure-play solar developers, the message is clear: adaptation is essential. Vollset’s advice was succinct: “Find your niche.” Rather than trying to be all things to all markets, developers should identify specific areas where they can optimise—whether that’s mastering the auction process, building strong relationships with specific off-takers, or pursuing emerging opportunities such as direct connections to data centres.
The flexibility imperative
Looking forward, both analysts emphasised that the discussion has fundamentally shifted from energy to flexibility. Vollset was clear on this point: “Flexibility, that’s the name of the game now, rather than energy.” The system can generate sufficient energy through renewable deployment, but it lacks the flexibility to manage that generation effectively.
This represents both a challenge and an opportunity. On the supply side, battery deployment is accelerating in many markets, though Vollset noted it could move faster, pointing to Australia as an example of what’s possible in terms of rapid rollout of battery storage. On the demand side, however, progress has been minimal. Despite extensive discussion of demand-side flexibility and vehicle-to-grid concepts, “it really hasn’t materialised in any shape or form”, Vollset said.
Berg also highlighted the importance of diversification—not just across markets but across technologies. The ability to combine solar with storage, or to hybridise with wind where appropriate, provides crucial resilience. However, she cautioned against “stretching yourself too thin”, emphasising the need to balance diversification with focused execution.
A new era
A further sobering observation came from Vollset regarding the historical driver of solar’s success in Europe and globally: continuous cost reduction. As has been extensively documented, the massive influx of low-cost PV modules from China drove down the cost curve aggressively, enabling solar to overcome various market challenges. But “now the relative proportion of the cost of the solar panel is so much smaller that you’re not really squeezing out those efficiency gains anymore”, he noted. In short, PV’s cost-reduction trajectory has flattened, removing a key factor that previously helped offset other market difficulties.
This reality underscores the fundamental shift facing European solar developers. The business model that sustained companies like Enerparc through their growth phase—one built on predictable revenues, declining costs and supportive policy frameworks—has been replaced by a far more demanding environment, requiring sophisticated risk management, strategic focus and operational excellence.
Enerparc may well live to fight another day. But the shock of seeing a stalwart company reaching insolvency has clearly highlighted the new reality confronting Europe’s solar industry. For businesses to survive, the path forward will require not just adaptation but transformation and a recognition that the rules of the game have changed.