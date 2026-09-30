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Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

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The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved the Galaxy Solar PV and Storage Project, a 600MW solar PV and 4GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project proposed near California City, California.

The project, developed by US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen, will be located on approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in unincorporated southeastern Kern County.

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The site is proposed south of Highway 58, around 2,900 feet east of Highway 14, and on both sides of Silver Queen Road in California.

Sam Sours, vice president of solar development at Terra-Gen, told the Board on 29 September that the project was expected to generate around US$16.1 million in property taxes during its first full year of operation.

Over its 35-year operating life, the project is expected to contribute around US$120 million in property taxes, according to Sours.

The project is expected to create around 350 jobs during operations, with construction employment peaking at around 650 workers. Terra-Gen said the construction workforce will be hired through a local union labour agreement, which has already been signed.

The project is also intended to contribute towards California’s target of generating 60% of retail electricity sales from renewable energy by 2030.

Terra-Gen said Joshua trees located near the project site will be relocated and replanted at a tree sanctuary in Los Angeles County.

Terra-Gen operates around 4.2GW of wind, solar and battery storage capacity in the US, with around 1.1GW of operating solar capacity and 5.6GWh of energy storage. The company has a development pipeline of around 16GW.

In December 2025, Terra-Gen closed financing for the 205MW Lockhart III & IV solar PV project in San Bernardino County, California. The US$383.3 million financing comprised a US$ 236.1 million tax equity bridge loan, a US$107.5 million construction and term loan and US$ 39.7 million of unfunded facilities.

In 2024, UAE state-owned renewable energy developer Masdar acquired a 50% stake in the firm from Energy Capital Partners. Igneo Infrastructure Partners retained its existing 50% stake following the transaction.

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california, project approval, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, terra-gen, us

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