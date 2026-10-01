TurningPoint Energy energises third community solar project in 30MW Delaware portfolio

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The project, located near Sandhill Fields, comprises more than 5,600 solar panels across approximately 17 acres. It is expected to generate around 5.6 million kWh of electricity annually for the Delmarva Power grid.

TPE developed the project, while Nautilus owns and operates the facility. The companies brought the first project in the portfolio online in Georgetown in June 2025, followed by a second project in Dover in July 2026.

“Delaware’s commitment to reliable and diverse energy sources requires bold investments in our generation capacity, and that’s why community solar projects like this are so important to our energy future,” said Delaware Senator Stephanie Hansen.

“This project will serve hundreds of our neighbours in Georgetown and its surrounding communities, including those with low- or limited-incomes. As we continue to address energy demand in our State, projects like this will help lower energy costs for Delawareans and deliver clean energy to our grid.”

The six-project portfolio totals 30MWdc and, once fully operational, is expected to deliver nearly US$ 35 million in energy savings to Delaware residents and businesses, according to the companies.

The Georgetown project forms part of Delaware’s expansion of in-state renewable generation and community solar capacity. The state has set a target of reaching 40% renewable energy by 2035.

TPE and Nautilus said the project generated work for local engineering, electrical, civil construction and other skilled trades during development and construction.

The remaining projects in the portfolio are expected to bring the companies closer to completion of what they describe as one of the larger community solar investments in Delaware.

TPE said it has more than 1.5GW of large-scale solar, community solar and energy storage projects operating or under development across the US. Its Delaware pipeline includes 34MW expected to come online this year or early next year, alongside a further 51MW in development through 2030.