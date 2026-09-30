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Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

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Solar PV plant from Rezolv Energy
Expected to begin operations in H2 2028, the 1.3GW Dama Solar project will be the largest onshore renewable project in the EU, according to Rezolv Energy. Image: Rezolv Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Rezolv Energy has secured a €561 million (US$637 million) financing for its 1.3GWp Dama Solar project in Romania.

Located in Arad County, western Romania, it is the largest onshore renewable energy project in the European Union and will begin construction imminently.

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Commercial operation at the 1.3GW Dama Solar project is expected to begin in the second half of 2028. The solar park will cover more than 1,000 hectares and include an 82-hectare nature reserve.

The IPP, which is backed by renewable energy infrastructure investor Actis, secured the final legal approval required to begin construction of the Dama solar project last month.

Structured as a green loan, the €561 million financing was underpinned by an anchor investment by the European Investment Bank (EIB), benefitting from an Invest EU guarantee, which has been provided by a consortium of 14 lenders, comprising 10 commercial banks – Erste Group Bank, UniCredit Bank, Banca Comercială Intesa Sanpaolo Romania, Société Générale, OTP Bank, Československá obchodní banka (ČSOB), Raiffeisen Bank S.A., Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien, Piraeus Bank and Siemens Bank – and three additional development finance institutions: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB).

The financing for the Dama Solar project is the largest the IPP has secured to date, both in terms of the amount and the number of lenders involved. It surpasses the €291 million secured for Phase 1 of a wind farm, the €331 million for Phase 2 of the same project and the €90 million in debt financing secured for the 225MW St. George solar park in Bulgaria. The St. George project began commercial operations in May of this year.

Jaroslava Korpanec, head of Central and Eastern Europe, Infrastructure at Actis, said: “We believe this financing package, backed by 14 lenders, reflects the depth of investor confidence in Romania’s renewable energy sector and in Rezolv Energy in particular. Dama Solar will become the EU’s largest onshore renewable energy project, financed under a green loan structure that has earned Moody’s highest possible sustainability rating.”

Moreover, Rezolv Energy previously secured two Contracts for Difference (CfDs) for the Dama Solar project in Romania’s second CfD auction covering 520MW of the project’s capacity. The IPP has also secured a corporate power purchase agreement with an undisclosed offtaker.

The Dama Solar project represents nearly half of the 2.8GW portfolio of large-scale renewable energy projects that Rezolv Energy is developing in Romania and Bulgaria.

PV Tech publisher Informa will be organising the sixth edition of SolarPlus Central & Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland, on 24-25 November 2026. Central & Eastern Europe has emerged as one of the most dynamic solar and energy storage markets, marking the evolution of the event from Large Scale Solar CEE to SolarPlus CEE, and addressing the hybridisation of the market throughout the two days. For more details regarding the event’s programme and how to register, click the link above.

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

2 February 2027
London, UK
Returning in 2027 for its 14th edition, Solar & Storage Finance Europe will bring together the brightest minds representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across Europe and the UK on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. The event is designed to enable leaders at the forefront of solar and storage investment and deployment in Europe to scale, learn and land themselves industry defining partnerships.
More Info
actis, Central & Eastern Europe, financing, green loan, rezolv energy, romania, SolarPlusCEE, utility-scale solar

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