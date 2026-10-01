Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

US planning reform bill gets mixed response from clean energy groups

News

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

News

Solar Markt Group starts commercial operations at Hungary’s largest solar-plus-storage project

News

The illusion of simplicity: Why PV DC connector failures remain a persistent challenge

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US Senate building.
The bill would reform permitting rules for data centres, grid infrastructure and both renewable energy and fossil fuel projects. Image: Pexels and Ramaz Bluashvili.

A US Senate bill proposing to speed up the permitting process for energy projects has received a mixed response from clean energy industry and advocacy groups.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 was introduced yesterday by four US Senators, two Republican and two Democrat, and proposes accelerated permitting and environmental review processes for energy projects.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The bill would reform permitting rules for data centres, grid infrastructure and both renewable energy and fossil fuel projects. It would include provisions to require data centre operators to pay for transmission costs associated with their facilities

“America is entering a new era of energy demand,” said senator Martin Heinrich (Democrat, New Mexico), one of the lawmakers who proposed the bill. “We have an enormous opportunity to build big things again to meet this moment—to build more generation, expand our grid, create more jobs, lower energy costs, and make sure we have the energy we need to compete.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican, West Virginia) claimed that the bill “will transform our nation’s ability to power our economy and fuel future growth, while continuing to protect the land, water, and wildlife we all cherish.”

Sierra Club warns bill won’t guarantee renewable energy deployment

Reacting to the proposal, environmental group the Sierra Club expressed concern that the bill may expedite more oil and gas infrastructure projects under the current US administration, which has been hostile to renewables.

Sierra Club chief program officer, Holly Bender, said: “There is no task more urgent than building clean energy and transmission … We are still reviewing this new 400+ page package. But this bill cannot guarantee that more wind and solar projects will actually get built as long as the Trump administration continues to block them at every turn.”

She said the proposal “would create immediate benefits for oil and gas companies during a period of unprecedented growth in oil and gas infrastructure and record-breaking industry profits”.

Solar PV and energy storage are currently the dominant sources of new US power capacity, having accounted for around 90% of new capacity in the first quarter of 2026. However, the Trump administration has been hostile to solar and wind projects, phasing out tax incentives for clean energy and raising barriers to federal permits. In August, the Department of Energy (DOE) cancelled three Biden-era plans for new grid transmission corridors, claiming they were part of the “Green New Scam” federal policies of the previous administration.

Politico reported last week that the president offered to remove blockades to wind power development if Democrats agreed to the proposed permitting bill, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections that could see significant changes in the House and Senate.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat, Rhode Island), the second Democrat who brought the new proposal, said: “Like all major pieces of bipartisan legislation, this bill is a compromise.

“The American people want lower energy bills, and they want more clean energy. Our permitting reform plan gets us a long way toward both of those goals. If we can pass this bill, we will flood the grid with clean, affordable energy and make data centres start paying their fair share”.

SEIA, Crux welcome developments

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)—the leading US solar trade body—welcomed the permitting proposal.

SEIA CEO and former Republican governor of Minnesota, Tim Pawlenty, said: “This is exactly the kind of bipartisan action America needs to meet growing energy demand, put downward pressure on energy prices, and deploy more affordable, reliable solar and storage for American families and businesses.” 

US clean energy financing platform Crux also welcomed the announcement. Its head of policy, Hasan Nazar, said the proposed bill was a “critical step in addressing the nation’s outdated energy permitting framework. Our research shows the current permitting process is slowing clean energy deployment and increasing project costs at a moment when every electron is desperately needed.”

As of the end of 2023, there was over 2TW of clean energy capacity in US grid queues. Last month the DOE committed US$5.25 billion towards grid expansion and modernisation, and in August the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had its plans to reform the permitting process upheld by a Washington DC Court.

Sandra Purohit, director of federal advocacy at E2, a representative group of US businesses, said: “We need permitting reform that works for our economy and environment—reform that gets new transmission built and clean energy projects connected quickly. That also must include ending the administration’s clean energy permit blocks, which are keeping gigawatts of the cheapest power off the grid as prices rise for everyone.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
data centre, grid reform, permitting, planning and applications, pv power plants, senate, us

Read Next

The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

September 30, 2026
Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
heliene manufacturing minnesota

Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

September 30, 2026
Solar module manufacturer Heliene has launched a new all-black solar module targeting the rooftop solar market in the US.
The Deisenhausen solar-plus-storage project in Germany. The importance of storage as an enabler of solar PV has yet to be fully recognised at the policy level. Image: BayWa r.e

Germany awards 480MW of solar-plus-storage in latest tender

September 29, 2026
The German government has awarded contracts to 480MW worth of solar-plus-storage capacity in its latest public "innovation" tender.
The Texas flag.

Linton sues Jingsheng in the US over alleged crystal growth patent infringement

September 29, 2026
Linton Crystal Technologies has filed a lawsuit accusing Jingsheng of infringing two of its Czochralski (Cz) crystal growth equipment patents.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Germany awards 480MW of solar-plus-storage in latest tender

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Anti-stockpiling rules ‘critical’ ahead of Section 232 tariffs on polysilicon imports to the US

Features, Guest Blog, Interviews

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK