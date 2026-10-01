Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

The residential solar market faces unique challenges that differ markedly from utility-scale installations. Limited roof space, diverse architectural requirements, non-optimal orientations, and the need for long-term reliability in varied climatic conditions all demand solutions that go beyond simply scaling down commercial technology. Homeowners investing in solar systems expect products that not only perform reliably for decades but also integrate seamlessly with their homes’ aesthetics while maximising returns from every available square meter of roof space.
It is within this demanding context that Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 emerges as a significant development. Combining the company’s advanced TNC (Tongwei N-type / TOPCon Cell) technology with thoughtful design innovations, the module achieves 490W power output and 24.5% efficiency within the industry-standard 1762 × 1134 × 30mm format—delivering a 30W power gain over conventional TOPCon modules and an average 3.3% higher per-watt generation compared to conventional back-contact (BC) modules.
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To explore the technology, design philosophy, and real-world implications of this latest innovation, we spoke with Zander Yuan, Director of Product & Technology at Tongwei Solar. In the following interview, Yuan provides detailed insights into the technical innovations that enable the FULLX G12R-48’s performance advantages, explains how the module addresses specific pain points in residential installations, and shares Tongwei’s broader vision for making rooftop solar more powerful, adaptable, and aesthetically pleasing for homeowners worldwide.
PV Tech: What makes the TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 different from other rooftop solar modules?
Zander Yuan: The TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 stands out by combining high power output, strong energy yield, and broad adaptability within the industry-standard 1762 × 1134 × 30mm format. It delivers up to 490 W and an efficiency of 24.5%, providing a 30 W power gain over conventional TOPCon modules. Compared to conventional BC modules, it offers an average 3.3% higher per-watt generation. Furthermore, it is designed for extreme adaptability, maintaining high performance across varying roof tilts, orientations, and soiling conditions.
What are the key innovations in TNC technology that enable these performance benefits?
The core innovations include the 360° passivated high-efficiency cell, which reduces defect losses and achieves cell efficiency over 26.3%. It also utilizes a zero-cell-gap design through louvred interconnection and invisible current-collection, reaching a 95.1% cell density.
In addition, the TNC cell structure has significantly fewer leakage zones than those found in conventional BC modules, resulting in a leakage zone length that is over 63.7 times shorter, and a leakage current over 50 times lower. This minimal leakage current is exactly what allows the module to capture more energy in low-light conditions.
What design features does it have, and how do these respond to customer needs?
To meet premium architectural requirements, it is available in Full Black and Black Frame options. The Full Black version conceals busbars to eliminate visual gaps and utilizes a zero-cell-gap design for enhanced visual consistency, perfectly integrating with modern rooftops.
To address the need for long-term reliability in harsh environments, it features multi-barrier protection, including a high-flow cushioning encapsulant, an FULLX-low-permeability edge sealant and dual-side thermally-toughened glass that reduces moisture ingress.
In real terms, what does the 3.3% higher per-watt generation offered look like?
In real-world terms, our field tests showed that the TNC module achieved 447.56 equivalent full-load hours compared to 433.27 hours for conventional BC modules. Because its generation gain peaks at up to 12.32% during the low-light periods of early morning and late afternoon, it perfectly aligns with high electricity prices under time-of-use tariffs. For a standard 12-module system, this translates to generating around €0.03 in additional daily revenue.
Additionally, because it generates more energy per watt, customers can achieve the identical total energy yield using a 485W TNC module instead of a 500W conventional BC module, which can save over €400 in initial module investment for that same system.
The module performs consistently across different roof orientations. How does this help installers and homeowners?
Residential rooftops often have non-optimal orientations (such as non-south-facing in the Northern Hemisphere) and sloped roofs with non-optimal tilt angles. Our tests show that conventional BC modules are more than 2.5 times more tilt-sensitive than TNC modules. Under non-optimal orientations, TNC modules experience significantly lower energy loss, recording around 1.02%–1.11% loss versus 3.53%–3.72% for conventional BC modules.
For installers, this broad adaptability means greater flexibility when designing systems on complex roofs without sacrificing performance. For homeowners, it ensures stable and reliable energy generation regardless of their roof’s specific layout.
How does the FULLX G12R-48 fit into Tongwei’s residential solar strategy?
Our strategy focuses on maximizing value from limited residential rooftop space. The FULLX G12R-48 directly addresses key pain points in the residential market, such as the need for low-maintenance systems, high aesthetic requirements, and maximizing generation to combat high power tariffs. By delivering higher power density and better adaptability, it perfectly aligns with our goal to offer customers more freedom in system configuration and greater returns from their limited roof space.
Where will the TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 make the biggest impact?
It will make the biggest impact in several highly demanding market segments where conventional modules often fall short:
Markets with Time-of-Use Pricing: In regions with high residential electricity tariffs, its ability to maximize generation during the high-value early morning and late afternoon hours provides immense financial benefits for homeowners.
Aesthetic-Driven and Premium Residential Areas: With its Full Black option, invisible busbars, and zero-cell-gap design, it will be highly sought after in premium neighborhoods, historic districts, or regions with strict visual regulations. It proves that homeowners do not have to compromise on the architectural beauty of their homes to go solar.
Urban Homes with Complex Roofs: In densely populated areas where roof space is limited and sloped roofs often face non-optimal directions, the module’s superior adaptability to different tilts and orientations ensures maximum energy yield without requiring the roof to be perfectly oriented (such as south-facing in European markets).
Regions with Challenging Climates: Because of its exceptional low-light performance and lower power-loss ratio under soiling conditions, it will make a huge difference in high-latitude regions with shorter winter sunshine (like Northern Europe), areas with frequent rain and clouds, or places where frequent roof cleaning is difficult.
What’s your vision for residential rooftop solar, and how does this product advance that vision?
Our vision is to make residential solar more powerful, adaptable, and aesthetically pleasing, ensuring that every homeowner can maximize their energy independence regardless of their roof’s physical limitations. The TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 advances this vision by integrating proven TNC technology into a compact, beautiful format. It proves that customers no longer have to choose between visual elegance, installation flexibility, and high financial returns—they can have all three.