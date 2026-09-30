Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

Exus will advance the projects through their next stages of development following the acquisition.

“The acquisition of these projects represents an important step in the continued growth of our development portfolio and reinforces our strategy of building a geographically and technologically diverse portfolio across the US,” said Jim Spencer, president and CEO of Exus Renewables North America.

“These projects are particularly attractive because of their potential to interconnect quickly in markets where demand growth is outpacing available generation. We are pleased to partner with ibV, which shares our belief that successful projects are built through meaningful community engagement and strong local partnerships. We look forward to building on that foundation as we advance the projects.”

The transaction builds on ibV Energy Partners’ development work and expands Exus’ portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the US.

Exus Renewables North America is an independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects in the US. The company has more than 6GW of renewable energy capacity across its portfolio, with more than 800MW in operation or under construction.

The firm secured financing for a 130MW solar PV project in Portugal last year. MUFG’s European arm acted as sole mandated lead arranger, hedge provider, facility agent and account bank. Exus did not disclose the value of the financing.

Meanwhile, ibV Energy Partners, the US subsidiary of German renewable energy developer ib vogt, is active across 18 states. The German firm has a global development pipeline of around 29GWp of solar PV, 9.7GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and 1.9GW of wind, with nearly 574MWp of solar, 29MW of BESS and 69MW of wind capacity currently under construction, according to the company.