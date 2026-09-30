Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

Renewable energy firm Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners, expanding its development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana.
The portfolio comprises the two-phase 310MWp Maple Grove Solar project in Barron County, Wisconsin; the 125MWp Bayou Teche Solar project in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana; and the 280MWp Bayou Chicot Solar project in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana.
Try Premium for just $1
- Full premium access for the first month at only $1
- Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
- Cancel anytime during the trial period
Premium Benefits
- Expert industry analysis and interviews
- Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
- Exclusive event discounts
Or get the full Premium subscription right away
Or continue reading this article for free
Exus will advance the projects through their next stages of development following the acquisition.
“The acquisition of these projects represents an important step in the continued growth of our development portfolio and reinforces our strategy of building a geographically and technologically diverse portfolio across the US,” said Jim Spencer, president and CEO of Exus Renewables North America.
“These projects are particularly attractive because of their potential to interconnect quickly in markets where demand growth is outpacing available generation. We are pleased to partner with ibV, which shares our belief that successful projects are built through meaningful community engagement and strong local partnerships. We look forward to building on that foundation as we advance the projects.”
The transaction builds on ibV Energy Partners’ development work and expands Exus’ portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the US.
Exus Renewables North America is an independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects in the US. The company has more than 6GW of renewable energy capacity across its portfolio, with more than 800MW in operation or under construction.
The firm secured financing for a 130MW solar PV project in Portugal last year. MUFG’s European arm acted as sole mandated lead arranger, hedge provider, facility agent and account bank. Exus did not disclose the value of the financing.
Meanwhile, ibV Energy Partners, the US subsidiary of German renewable energy developer ib vogt, is active across 18 states. The German firm has a global development pipeline of around 29GWp of solar PV, 9.7GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and 1.9GW of wind, with nearly 574MWp of solar, 29MW of BESS and 69MW of wind capacity currently under construction, according to the company.