Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Companies
Americas

Latest

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

Interviews

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

News

Solar Markt Group starts commercial operations at Hungary’s largest solar-plus-storage project

News

The illusion of simplicity: Why PV DC connector failures remain a persistent challenge

Features, Guest Blog

Germany awards 480MW of solar-plus-storage in latest tender

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The acquisition expands Exus Renewables North America’s development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana. Image: Exus Renewables via LinkedIn.

Renewable energy firm Exus Renewables North America has acquired a four-project solar portfolio totalling 715MWp from ibV Energy Partners, expanding its development pipeline across Wisconsin and Louisiana.

The portfolio comprises the two-phase 310MWp Maple Grove Solar project in Barron County, Wisconsin; the 125MWp Bayou Teche Solar project in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana; and the 280MWp Bayou Chicot Solar project in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Exus will advance the projects through their next stages of development following the acquisition.

“The acquisition of these projects represents an important step in the continued growth of our development portfolio and reinforces our strategy of building a geographically and technologically diverse portfolio across the US,” said Jim Spencer, president and CEO of Exus Renewables North America.

“These projects are particularly attractive because of their potential to interconnect quickly in markets where demand growth is outpacing available generation. We are pleased to partner with ibV, which shares our belief that successful projects are built through meaningful community engagement and strong local partnerships. We look forward to building on that foundation as we advance the projects.”

The transaction builds on ibV Energy Partners’ development work and expands Exus’ portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects in the US.

Exus Renewables North America is an independent owner, developer and operator of utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects in the US. The company has more than 6GW of renewable energy capacity across its portfolio, with more than 800MW in operation or under construction.

The firm secured financing for a 130MW solar PV project in Portugal last year. MUFG’s European arm acted as sole mandated lead arranger, hedge provider, facility agent and account bank. Exus did not disclose the value of the financing.

Meanwhile, ibV Energy Partners, the US subsidiary of German renewable energy developer ib vogt, is active across 18 states. The German firm has a global development pipeline of around 29GWp of solar PV, 9.7GW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and 1.9GW of wind, with nearly 574MWp of solar, 29MW of BESS and 69MW of wind capacity currently under construction, according to the company.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
acquisition, Exus Renewables, ib vogt, ibV Energy Partners, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

Tongwei SSL
Sponsored

Tongwei unveils TNC 2.0 FULLX G12R-48 module targeting premium residential solar market

October 1, 2026
To explore the technology, design philosophy, and real-world implications of this latest innovation, we spoke with Zander Yuan, Director of Product & Technology at Tongwei Solar.
The project will span approximately 3,519 acres across 184 parcels of privately owned land in southeastern Kern County. Image: Terra-Gen via LinkedIn.

Kern County approves 600MW/4GWh solar-plus-storage project from Terra-Gen in California

September 30, 2026
Kern County has approved US independent power producer (IPP) Terra-Gen’s 600MW solar and 4GWh battery storage project near California City.
First Solar ended the quarter with a gross and net cash balance of US$1.7 billion, down from US$2.4 billion at the end of 2025. Image: First Solar

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

September 30, 2026
US policy changes have reduced the country’s reliance on solar module imports from a number of Southeast Asian countries, writes Crux.
heliene manufacturing minnesota

Heliene launches new solar rooftop module, secures supply agreement with Sunrun

September 30, 2026
Solar module manufacturer Heliene has launched a new all-black solar module targeting the rooftop solar market in the US.
The Deisenhausen solar-plus-storage project in Germany. The importance of storage as an enabler of solar PV has yet to be fully recognised at the policy level. Image: BayWa r.e

Germany awards 480MW of solar-plus-storage in latest tender

September 29, 2026
The German government has awarded contracts to 480MW worth of solar-plus-storage capacity in its latest public "innovation" tender.
The Texas flag.

Linton sues Jingsheng in the US over alleged crystal growth patent infringement

September 29, 2026
Linton Crystal Technologies has filed a lawsuit accusing Jingsheng of infringing two of its Czochralski (Cz) crystal growth equipment patents.
Newsletter

Most Read

Actis launches Indian renewable energy platform, targets 3GW of capacity

News

Germany awards 480MW of solar-plus-storage in latest tender

News

Exus acquires 715MWp solar portfolio from ibV Energy Partners in the US

News

US policy landscape has driven domestic manufacturing, but requires a more ‘holistic’ approach

News

Rezolv Energy secures €561 million financing for Europe’s largest solar PV plant

News

Anti-stockpiling rules ‘critical’ ahead of Section 232 tariffs on polysilicon imports to the US

Features, Guest Blog, Interviews

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Factory Built, Field Ready: How Engineered EBOS Reduce Labour, Schedule Risk and Install Errors

Upcoming Webinars
October 14, 2026
2pm EST

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland

Solar & Storage Finance Europe

Solar Media Events
February 2, 2027
London, UK