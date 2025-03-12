Subscribe To Premium
Enerparc secures financing for 400MW German solar PV portfolio

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Sunly secures loan to build 244MW solar PV park in Estonia

News

Finance hurdles threaten strong PV growth in Africa – Global Solar Council

News

Louth Callan Renewables to build 213MW solar portfolio in Delaware, US

News

Nexwell Power inks 145MW PPAs in Spain with ‘one of the largest US tech companies’

News

Enerparc secures financing for 400MW German solar PV portfolio

News

European Commission launches consultation into Clean Industrial Deal state aid framework

News

US: Trump implements 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium

News

Juniper commissions 100MW Indian solar project to supply electricity to Bhutan

News

Arevon secures US$509 million in finance for 430MW Missouri solar portfolio

News

SEIA and Wood Mackenzie: US adds 50GW of new solar capacity in 2024

News
PV modules on a field from Enerparc.
The long-term facility secured by Enerparc will offer the possibility of combining revenue sources. Image: Enerparc.

Independent power producer (IPP) Enerparc has secured a €266 million (US$290 million) financing package for the construction and operation of a 400MW solar PV portfolio in Germany.

As they reach the ready-to-build stage, the ground-mounted solar PV assets in the portfolio are expected to be rolled out over a 24-month period.

The financing agreement includes a €216 million senior secured project finance framework facility, along with a €50 million revolving credit facility. German financing bank LBBW provided the facility.

“With a duration of 24 years, the long-term facility will offer the possibility of combining revenue sources – including feed-in-tariffs, through the Renewable Energy Act (EEG), and power purchase agreements (PPAs) – for the solar PV portfolio.”

Marco Langone, head of finance at Enerparc, said: “By securing flexible funding, we can construct projects with diverse revenue models, including EEG-backed assets, and unsubsidised PPA-backed solar projects.”

Through its own portfolio and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts it provides, the company has added more than 4.7GW of solar PV capacity to the grid globally. Around 3.5GW of this total comes from the company’s own portfolio. It is present in 25 countries with over 600 projects built, most of which is based in Germany, where it has installed more than 3.5GW of PV capacity.

On top of developing its own portfolio and providing EPC services, Enerparc also is an operations and management (O&M) service provider.

Enerparc targets to develop 10GW of solar PV capacity for its own portfolio and a further 10GW for third-party solar projects by 2030.

