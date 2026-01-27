Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Enery bags US$297 million to expand European renewables portfolio

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 27, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

News

TSE Energy to build 500MW agrivoltaics portfolio on co-op French farmland

News

Enery bags US$297 million to expand European renewables portfolio

News

Technological breakthroughs and value restructuring: how China’s PV producers are plotting a path to profit recovery in 2026

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Australia consults on Solar Sharer mechanism as rooftop solar reshapes NEM demand

News

Australia’s UNSW reveals atomic-scale self-repair mechanism in silicon solar cells

News

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

News

Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

News

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

News

Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV plant in Romania from Enery
The funding will support the build-out of a portfolio including 300MW of solar PV across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). Image: Enery via LinkedIn

Austrian independent power producer (IPP) Enery Development has secured over €250 million (US$297 million) to develop and operate its renewable energy portfolio across Czechia, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Slovenia. 

The funding will support the build-out of a portfolio including 300MW of solar PV and 100MW/220MWh of co-located battery energy storage projects across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), aimed at boosting grid flexibility and energy reliability. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The long-term portfolio financing was provided by Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka (CSOB) as sole lender, with United Bulgarian Bank and CSOB Slovakia participating as sub-lenders, under a 22-year tenor. 

Richard Konig, CEO, Enery said, “This financing enables us to accelerate the delivery of our co-located battery energy storage and solar PV projects across 4 energy markets. By combining renewable generation with flexibility solutions, we are helping strengthen energy security, support grid stability, and deliver reliable green electricity for the long term, making the energy transition real and impactful for customers and communities across the CEE region,” 

Enery operates 566MW of installed capacity, has 213MW under construction and a development pipeline of nearly 10GW across 10 countries. Enery also manages almost 700MWh of third-party storage assets. 

In June 2025, Enery formed a 50-50 joint venture with Romanian oil and gas producer OMV Petrom to develop a 400MW solar PV project in Bulgaria. The Gabare project, located in northwestern Bulgaria, was designed to allow the potential co-location of up to 600MWh of battery energy storage. A final investment decision was expected by the end of the year, with commercial operations targeted for 2027. The JV planned to invest nearly €200 million (US$232 million), including equity and external financing.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

3 November 2026
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2027. PV ModuleTech Europe 2026 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

24 November 2026
Warsaw, Poland
More Info
Central & Eastern Europe, enery, europe, finance, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

The funds will support 18 community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects across New York, Illinois, California, and Virginia. Image: Catalyze via Twitter.

Catalyze secures tax equity financing for 100MW solar projects

January 27, 2026
Texas-based IPP Catalyze has secured tax equity financing from RBC Community Investments to support its 100MW solar project portfolio across the US. 
Image: TSE Energy

TSE Energy to build 500MW agrivoltaics portfolio on co-op French farmland

January 27, 2026
French renewables developer TSE Energy will build a 500MW portfolio of agrivoltaics projects on cooperatively-owned French farmland.
A Tongwei manufacturing facility.
Premium

Technological breakthroughs and value restructuring: how China’s PV producers are plotting a path to profit recovery in 2026

January 27, 2026
For the past two years, China’s PV manufacturers have been locked in a cycle of intense competition and price wars.
Image: State of New Jersey

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

January 26, 2026
New Jersey's governor has signed executive orders to reduce utility rates and build 'massive amounts' of new renewable energy capacity.
Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.

Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

January 26, 2026
Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has commissioned its 400MW solar cell manufacturing plant in Maheshwaram, Telangana.  
Scatec currently holds a 100% ownership of the project. Image: Scatec.

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

January 26, 2026
Scatec has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Societe Tunisienne de l'Electricite et du Gaz (STEG) for its 120MW solar plant in Tunisia.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

News

Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

Australia consults on Solar Sharer mechanism as rooftop solar reshapes NEM demand

News

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

News

Scrapping of China’s PV export tax rebate prompts panic buying and module price surge

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA