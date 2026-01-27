Enery bags US$297 million to expand European renewables portfolio

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The long-term portfolio financing was provided by Ceskoslovenska obchodni banka (CSOB) as sole lender, with United Bulgarian Bank and CSOB Slovakia participating as sub-lenders, under a 22-year tenor.

Richard Konig, CEO, Enery said, “This financing enables us to accelerate the delivery of our co-located battery energy storage and solar PV projects across 4 energy markets. By combining renewable generation with flexibility solutions, we are helping strengthen energy security, support grid stability, and deliver reliable green electricity for the long term, making the energy transition real and impactful for customers and communities across the CEE region,”

Enery operates 566MW of installed capacity, has 213MW under construction and a development pipeline of nearly 10GW across 10 countries. Enery also manages almost 700MWh of third-party storage assets.

In June 2025, Enery formed a 50-50 joint venture with Romanian oil and gas producer OMV Petrom to develop a 400MW solar PV project in Bulgaria. The Gabare project, located in northwestern Bulgaria, was designed to allow the potential co-location of up to 600MWh of battery energy storage. A final investment decision was expected by the end of the year, with commercial operations targeted for 2027. The JV planned to invest nearly €200 million (US$232 million), including equity and external financing.