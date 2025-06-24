Subscribe To Premium
OMV Petrom, Enery JV to build 400MW solar PV in Bulgaria

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Recurrent Energy secures financing to build 124MW Italian PV portfolio and co-locate BESS

BluPine Energy secures US$290 million for 150MW Karnataka solar plant

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

Global solar sector needs more balanced investment, says Global Solar Council

Polysilicon sector could see shortage by 2028 if leaders cut production

OMV Petrom, Enery JV to build 400MW solar PV in Bulgaria

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

Understanding and mitigating voltage collapse in solar power systems

China exceeds 92GW of new PV in May, cumulative capacity officially surpasses 1TW

Solar PV plant in Romania from Enery
As part of the partnership, OMV Petrom will enter into a ten-year PPA for half of the PV plant’s electricity generation. Image: Enery via LinkedIn.

Independent power producer (IPP) Enery Development has formed a 50-50 joint venture (JV) with Romanian oil and gas producer OMV Petrom to build a 400MW solar PV plant in Bulgaria.

The Gabare solar PV project will be located in the northwest of Bulgaria and will be built to allow the potential co-location of a battery energy storage system (BESS) of up to 600MWh.

A final investment decision for the project is expected by the end of this year, with commercial operations targeted in 2027. The newly-formed JV aims to invest nearly €200 million (US$232 million) in the project, including its own equity and external financing.

Moreover, as part of the partnership, OMV Petrom will enter into a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for half of the electricity produced by the Gabare PV plant.

Enery CEO Richard König, chief development officer Armanc Ekinci and vice president of mergers and acquisitions Tamas Jakab said in a joint statement: “This joint venture is a strong testament to Enery’s ability to structure innovative partnerships that deliver both scale and certainty, as well as Enery Element’s development capability in the region.

“By securing a 50% long-term PPA with OMV Petrom as part of the investment framework, we are not only ensuring long-term revenue stability for the project, but also setting a benchmark for how industrial players can actively participate in the energy transition in the region.”

The Romanian oil and gas company has been diversifying its portfolio in the past few years with several solar PV deals in its home country, either through the acquisition of solar PV portfolios or by forming a JV to build solar PV in Romania, similar to the one made with Enery. Last year, OMV Petrom acquired a 710MW solar PV portfolio from Danish developer Jantzen Renewables, which is expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.

Liberty Solar PV project in Texas from Recurrent Energy reached commercial operations

Recurrent Energy secures financing to build 124MW Italian PV portfolio and co-locate BESS

June 24, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Recurrent Energy has secured €61.5 million (US$71.4 million) in financing for its Italian renewables portfolio.
Chart of European power purchase agreements in the past 12 months

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

June 23, 2025
The volume of power purchase agreements signed in May has registered a low of 280MW, according to Swiss consultancy Pexapark.
The Texas solar facility is slated to be commissioned in the second half of 2026. Image: Akuo Energy.

Akuo to build 195MW plant in Texas under PPA with Imerys

June 20, 2025
Akuo has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Imerys to develop a solar power plant in Texas.
Image: Amazon.

Amazon to invest AU$20 billion in Australian data centres powered by solar PV

June 16, 2025
Amazon plans to invest AU$20 billion to expand Australia’s data centre infrastructure, with utility-scale solar PV plants set to power these.
Nahel Brihi speaks at the 2025 Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit.
Premium

More technologies, more trust: Changing PPA priorities in Europe

June 13, 2025
The European PPA space could see more tailored PPAs and hybrid deals, according to experts at the Renewables Procurement & Revenue summit.
Image: Climate Council.

Australia: Metropolitan Sydney REZ could generate around 21GW of renewable energy

June 11, 2025
A new report has claimed that creating a Sydney renewable energy zone (REZ) in New South Wales, Australia, could generate up to 21GW of renewable energy from rooftop solar PV.

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

Waaree Energies relocates 6GW vertically-integrated manufacturing plant in India

Western Australia’s Lithium Universe secures rights for MJHT PV module recycling tech

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

Europe registers lowest PPA capacity signed in May since 2020

Q Energy powers Europe’s ‘largest’ 74.3MW floating PV plant in France

