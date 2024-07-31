Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Enlight bags US$400 million for 364MW/1.2GWh New Mexico solar-plus-storage

By Cameron Murray
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

S.C. Group: From humble beginnings to global recognition

Features, Guest Blog

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

News

Korean researchers use 4PTSC to enhance perovskite cell efficiency

News

Encavis secures €145 million from Commerzbank for 260MW German solar project

News

Amperon launches forecasting programme and new error assessment metric

News

Enlight bags US$400 million for 364MW/1.2GWh New Mexico solar-plus-storage

News

Oxford PV: Perovskite is the future of utility-scale PV, ‘end of story’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

Floating PV a ‘valuable complement’ to ground-mounted solar in Europe – report

News

EU issues second cross-border renewables tender under RENEWFM

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Apex Solar project has a capacity of 105MW. Image: Enlight Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Enlight Renewable Energy has closed financing for the battery energy storage system (BESS) portion of its 364MW/1.2GWh Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico, US.

The project, located near Albuquerque, will cost US$827 million to build; US$458 million for the BESS and US$369 million for the solar.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The 1,700-acre project is already in the commissioning phase and will reach a full commercial operation later this year. It was developed by developer RES and the BESS is being provided by Tesla, and has a 20-year public power agreement (PPA) with utility Public Service Company of New Mexico.

Enlight has secured US$290 million in term debt, US$420 million in tax equity and will invest the remaining US$117 million itself as sponsor equity for the whole project. The financing for the solar portion had already been secured in December 2023 and the storage financing has now also been completed.

The full version of this story can be read on our sister site, Energy-storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
enlight, finance, new mexico, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage, us

Read Next

Wacker_Polysilicon_Plant_Charleston_Tennessee_-_Credit_Wacker

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

July 31, 2024
Wacker Polysilicon generated €232 million in sales from April through June 2024, down from €513 million in the same period 2023.
An Encavis solar project.

Encavis secures €145 million from Commerzbank for 260MW German solar project

July 31, 2024
Encavis has secured €145 million in financing to complete the construction of the 260MW Bartow solar park in Germany.
Image: First Solar.

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

July 31, 2024
First Solar has highlighted the political and policy uncertainties in the US during its second quarter earning call.
Ilmatar's Joroinen airport solar farm in Finland. Image: Ilmatar.

EU issues second cross-border renewables tender under RENEWFM

July 31, 2024
The tender will seek ground-mounted solar PV projects and onshore wind capacity, though the Commission has yet to announce the tendered capacity.
Image: Nextracker.

Glass, steel and backsheets: the supporting artists in the IRA’s manufacturing expansion

July 30, 2024
Michael Parr explores the announcements from inverter, glass, frame, backsheet and other non-silicon producers in the US solar supply chain.
An image of solar panels in Arizona, being inspected by the Bureau of Land Management

US Bureau of Land Management advances 6.2GW of solar projects

July 30, 2024
The flagship development is the Esmerelda 7 solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project, which comprises seven utility-scale solar facilities with a combined 5.35GW of generation capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

Spain authorises construction of 25GW of solar PV capacity

News

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

Spain publishes guidance on €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

News

ARENA provides AUS$15 million to enhance operational capacity of NEM in Australia

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024