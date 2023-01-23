Enlight Renewable Energy files for US initial public offering

Enlight Renewable Energy has a portfolio of over 16GW of solar and wind assets globally. Image: Enlight Renewable Energy.

Enlight Renewable Energy has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the US.

The Israeli independent power producer (IPP) filed the application on 20 January to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, with a view to listing on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘ENLT’. Enlight already trades on the Tel Aviv stock exchange under the same symbol.

The number of shares and the price of the proposed offering are yet to be revealed.

Barclays, JP Morgan and BofA Securities will act as lead book-running managers.

Enlight is one of the major solar providers in Israel, as well as having active projects in Europe and the US. One of its largest Israeli solar PV plants was recently repowered by German EPC service provider Belectric.

In the US, the company acquired solar and storage developer Clēnera for US$433 million in 2021 along with its 1.6GW utility-scale solar portfolio.