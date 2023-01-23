Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Enlight Renewable Energy files for US initial public offering

By Will Norman
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Enlight Renewable Energy has a portfolio of over 16GW of solar and wind assets globally. Image: Enlight Renewable Energy.

Enlight Renewable Energy has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the US.

The Israeli independent power producer (IPP) filed the application on 20 January to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, with a view to listing on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘ENLT’. Enlight already trades on the Tel Aviv stock exchange under the same symbol.

The number of shares and the price of the proposed offering are yet to be revealed.

Barclays, JP Morgan and BofA Securities will act as lead book-running managers.

Enlight is one of the major solar providers in Israel, as well as having active projects in Europe and the US. One of its largest Israeli solar PV plants was recently repowered by German EPC service provider Belectric.

In the US, the company acquired solar and storage developer Clēnera for US$433 million in 2021 along with its 1.6GW utility-scale solar portfolio.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

27 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
Enlight Renewable Energy, finance, initial public offering, ipo, ipp, nasdaq, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023