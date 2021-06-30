Enlight Renewable Power adds 1.6GW to its portfolio with Clēnera acquisition

Clanera has a pipeline of 12GWdc and 5.5GWh of storage across 20 US states. Image: Sebastian Ganso

Israeli IPP Enlight Renewable Energy announced an agreement to acquire 90% of US solar and storage developer Clēnera for US$433 million.

Done through a US subsidiary, the acquisition sees Enlight add Boise, Idaho-based Clēnera’s 1.6GWdc of utility-scale solar to its portfolio.

Clēnera is also currently developing a pipeline of 12GWdc of solar PV and 5.5GWh of energy storage in 20 US states.

The transaction takes Enlight’s portfolio to over 16GWdc of solar and wind, and 7.5GWh of energy storage in 11 countries.

“Clēnera’s outstanding track record and market leadership will allow the unified companies to continue their rapid and profitable growth path,” said Enlight CEO Gilad Yavetz.

“As part of Enlight’s global renewables platform, Clēnera’s ability to create high-performing solar and storage projects increases substantially,” said Clēnera CEO Jason Ellsworth.