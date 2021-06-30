Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Enlight Renewable Power adds 1.6GW to its portfolio with Clēnera acquisition

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Enlight Renewable Power adds 1.6GW to its portfolio with Clēnera acquisition

News

KKR partners with Crossover Energy on renewable energy projects

News

N-type competition intensifying, industry transition could occur earlier than expected, says Jolywood

News

South Carolina commission rejects Duke Energy’s resource plan over ‘bad assumptions’

News

Kearsarge brings online US$130m worth of solar and storage projects in New England

News

VDE acquires majority stake in RETC

News

LS Power snaps us 25 new solar assets to bolster portfolio

News

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

News

US ROUND-UP: Invenergy completes 100MW Las Vegas project, SEIA bolsters advocacy efforts

News

SWEPCO welcomes proposals for solar power provision up to 300MW

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Clanera has a pipeline of 12GWdc and 5.5GWh of storage across 20 US states. Image: Sebastian Ganso 

Israeli IPP Enlight Renewable Energy announced an agreement to acquire 90% of US solar and storage developer Clēnera for US$433 million.  

Done through a US subsidiary, the acquisition sees Enlight add Boise, Idaho-based Clēnera’s 1.6GWdc of utility-scale solar to its portfolio.

Clēnera is also currently developing a pipeline of 12GWdc of solar PV and 5.5GWh of energy storage in 20 US states.

The transaction takes Enlight’s portfolio to over 16GWdc of solar and wind, and 7.5GWh of energy storage in 11 countries.

“Clēnera’s outstanding track record and market leadership will allow the unified companies to continue their rapid and profitable growth path,” said Enlight CEO Gilad Yavetz. 

“As part of Enlight’s global renewables platform, Clēnera’s ability to create high-performing solar and storage projects increases substantially,” said Clēnera CEO Jason Ellsworth.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

6 October 2021
The future is bright for a new era of US solar and storage, and the 8th annual Solar & Storage Finance Summit will provide opportunities to discuss solutions to the industry’s challenges and provide a networking platform designed to bring together the top minds in the industry to do business. With a mix of high-level, informative presentations and panels, a stellar cast of speakers and audience members with deal-making capacity, the 2021 edition of the event will be a sell-out success.
acquisition, clenera, Enlight Renewable Energy, storage

Read Next

LS Power snaps us 25 new solar assets to bolster portfolio

June 30, 2021
US solar developer LS Power has acquired 25 solar power facilities from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) totalling 468MWdc.

Investor Partners Group acquires community solar and storage developer Dimension

June 29, 2021
Investment firm Partners Group has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Dimension Renewable Energy, a US-based distributed energy platform focused on community solar and battery storage.

Mainstream Renewable Power boosts Vietnamese portfolio with new acquisition

June 28, 2021
Global developer Mainstream Renewable Power has acquired an 80% stake in Technology and Development Joint Stock Company (D&T), which holds a 405MW portfolio in Dak Nong province, Vietnam

Sonnedix adds to Spanish portfolio with 300MW acquisition from RIC Energy

June 28, 2021
Global IPP Sonnedix has acquired a 300MW solar PV portfolio from developer RIC Energy, with construction to start toward the end of 2022

EQT acquires controlling stake in Solarpack, eyes full takeover

June 16, 2021
EQT infrastructure has announced a takeover bid for Solarpack, which owns approximately 450MW of operational solar PV projects.

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

June 14, 2021
UK-based solar developer and O&M provider Anesco has been acquired by a joint venture between US private equity firm Ara Partners and Aksiom Services Group.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JinkoSolar cuts 2021 capacity expansion plans as pricing volatility bites

News

Extreme weather protection: How to ‘weatherise’ a solar installation

Featured Articles, Features

JinkoSolar, Canadian Solar IPO plans accelerate with STAR Market applications

News

Existing SEEM proposal insufficient for Southeast US region, say ACORE and SEIA chiefs

News

Solar bidders awarded 2.2GW in Polish renewables auctions

News

1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite merge, secure US$25m in funding

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 25, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
October 6, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
November 16, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021