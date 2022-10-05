Subscribe
Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Africa & Middle East

What the new era of inflation means for investments in the global energy transition

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

Anglo American and EDF Renewables partner to build solar and wind projects in South Africa

News

EU renewables development may stall if countries enact different revenue caps – LevelTen

News

Renewables met rise in global electricity demand during H1 2022 – Ember

News

Entergy Arkansas’ 250MW solar project gets approval, Lightsource bp to build

News

European solar supply chain assurance scheme launched

News

Maxeon’s interim CEO talks capacity expansions, smart home solutions and the company’s search for a new head

News

FTC Solar supplying trackers to Australia’s ‘largest’ DC-coupled solar-plus-storage plant

News

NovaSource acquires First Solar’s Australian O&M assets

News
Replacement and construction work on the solar farm have already started and are expected to be completed by Q2 2023. Image: Enlight Renewable Energy.

German developer Belectric has signed an EPC contract with independent power producer Enlight for Israel’s “largest” repowering solar project.

Retrofitting works will increase the capacity of the Halutziot solar farm  – which is located in the Negev desert and was originally commissioned in 2015 – from 55MWp to 88MWp, while an energy storage system will be installed.

The German EPC will replace 180,000 modules with 161,000 new high-capacity modules, with the retrofitting including the replacement of the inverters and transformers on site.

Replacement and construction works have already started and are expected to be finished by the second quarter of 2023, with Belectric also taking on O&M services for the repowered project.

Yaron Lado, business development manager at Belectric Israel, said: “We thank Enlight for choosing us to lead this project, including the repowering works, main equipment upgrade and storage system integration all while assuring minimum downtime for the project, connected to the high voltage grid.”

Belectric, which was acquired by Czech utility CEZ last year, recently agreed to install a pipeline of 200MW of solar PV capacity in Germany with IPP AMPYR Solar Europe.

The German developer recently spoke with PV Tech Premium about its interest in constructing agrivoltaics projects as a means of helping European countries to meet their renewables targets.

