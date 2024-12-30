Enlight secures financing for Roadrunner solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

Independent power producer (IPP) Enlight Renewable Energy has announced financing for the 290MWdc/940MWh solar-plus-storage Roadrunner project near Tucson, Arizona.
Also known as Apache Solar II, Roadrunner is Enlight’s second-largest project, the largest being the recently completed 364MWdc/1,200MWh Atrisco project in New Mexico, US.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Enlight, through its subsidiary Clēnera Holdings, entered into a loan agreement for the Roadrunner financing with a consortium of global banks, including BNP Paribas Securities Corp, Crédit Agricole, Natixis CIB and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale.
The financing totals US$550 million, which is expected to convert into a US$290 million term loan and US$320 million of tax equity funding on the project’s commercial operation date (COD). The term loan is structured with an amortisation tenor of 20-25 years, to be repaid five years from the project’s COD. US investment bank Paragon Energy Capital served as Clēnera’s financial advisor on the transaction.
Expected to reach COD by the end of 2025, all procurement contracts have been signed and construction has begun on Roadrunner.
Read the full version of this story on Energy.Storage-news.