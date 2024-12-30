Subscribe To Premium
Enlight secures financing for Roadrunner solar-plus-storage project in Arizona

By April Bonner
Trina Solar on ending price competition and solar-plus-storage potential ahead of 2025

Freyr finalises deal to acquire Trina’s US solar manufacturing facility

New York approves 125MW AES solar project on industrial land

The PV review, Q4 2024: Trump wins, more policies and tariffs, inverter manufacturers see downturn

Module price drop and supply chain vulnerabilities: sun.store on the European solar market

The PV review, Q3 2024: SunPower collapses, Maxeon struggles and US tariffs tighten

Modules, R&D and globalisation complexities: Tongwei Solar on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

The PV review, Q2 2024: US legislation drives growth, Europe distances from China and industry leaders struggle

Carbon footprint traceability, manufacturing downturn and use of AI in modules: GCL SI on challenges in 2024 and potential in 2025

Clēnera's Atriso solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.
The news follows the commissioning of the Atrisco solar-plus-storage project, pictured above, in September. Image: Clēnera.

Independent power producer (IPP) Enlight Renewable Energy has announced financing for the 290MWdc/940MWh solar-plus-storage Roadrunner project near Tucson, Arizona.

Also known as Apache Solar II, Roadrunner is Enlight’s second-largest project, the largest being the recently completed 364MWdc/1,200MWh Atrisco project in New Mexico, US.

Enlight, through its subsidiary Clēnera Holdings, entered into a loan agreement for the Roadrunner financing with a consortium of global banks, including BNP Paribas Securities Corp, Crédit Agricole, Natixis CIB and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale.

The financing totals US$550 million, which is expected to convert into a US$290 million term loan and US$320 million of tax equity funding on the project’s commercial operation date (COD). The term loan is structured with an amortisation tenor of 20-25 years, to be repaid five years from the project’s COD. US investment bank Paragon Energy Capital served as Clēnera’s financial advisor on the transaction.

Expected to reach COD by the end of 2025, all procurement contracts have been signed and construction has begun on Roadrunner.

Read the full version of this story on Energy.Storage-news.

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
