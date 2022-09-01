Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Enphase expands home energy management capabilities with acquisition, partnership

By Jules Scully
Companies, Inverters, Markets & Finance, New Technology, Power Plants
Americas, Europe

Latest

Enphase expands home energy management capabilities with acquisition, partnership

News

California lawmakers pass community solar bill as they look to exploit IRA incentives

News

France to fast-track 2.7GW of solar PV in response to energy crisis

News

US developers look to stockpile modules, ponder what happens post-2024 as AD/CVD case gets extended

Features, Interviews, News

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

News

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

News

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

News

Reliance to begin production at 10GW cell and module factory by 2024

News

Solar PV deployment in Italy reached more than 1GW during H1 2022

News

Polish EPC Electrum Solutions using Huawei inverters to boost energy yield, reliability

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
GreenCom Networks’ platform can integrate solar inverters, battery systems, EV chargers and heat pumps. Image: GreenCom Networks.

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy is bolstering its home energy management offering with an agreement to acquire German software provider GreenCom Networks and a tie-up with Home Connect, a digital platform that allows home appliances to be managed with an app.

Based in Munich, GreenCom Networks provides internet of things (IoT) software solutions for customers to connect and manage a range of distributed energy devices within the home.

With experience in integrating solar inverters, battery systems, electric vehicle (EV) chargers and heat pumps, GreenCom’s software can help optimise the amount of self-generated energy that is consumed or stored by the homeowner.

As well as enabling homeowners to monitor and control devices from an Enphase app, the acquisition is expected to provide installers with a complete home energy management system, integrating Enphase microinverters and batteries with third-party EV chargers and heat pumps, the company said.

“By pairing Enphase solar and battery systems with GreenCom’s IoT platform, we believe we can make meaningful progress in improving sustainability, decarbonisation and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels for our customers,” said Christian Feisst and Peter Muller-Bruhl, co-CEOs of GreenCom Networks.

Expected to close in Q4 2022, the acquisition follows Enphase’s purchase of US-based lead generation company SolarLeadFactory earlier this year.

Enphase also announced this week that it will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering an efficient way to power appliances.

An open digital platform and subsidiary of home appliance manufacturer BSH Hausgeräte, Home Connect allows appliances from nine brands – including Bosch, Siemens and Neff – to be managed with an app.

The partners aim to allow customers to configure Home Connect-enabled home appliances to run during times of peak solar energy production, off-peak energy times or when energy prices are lowest. Customers would also be able to set up the system to run appliances on solar energy saved in home batteries during pre-set time frames.

“With a few taps on the Enphase App, households will be able to save money, run on energy from the sun and enjoy greater convenience in their daily lives,” said Gokul Krishnan, vice president of business development at Enphase Energy.

The new functionality will be available on the Enphase App in the US and Germany, starting with the integration of Home Connect-enabled dishwashers.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, distributed energy resources, enphase energy, ev charging, germany, home energy management, internet of things, m&a, residential, residential storage, software, us solar

Read Next

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

August 31, 2022
Inline solar cell measurement equipment specialist Aurora Solar Technologies (AST) has acquired PV equipment specialist BT Imaging for 63 million in common shares and over US$1.2 million in cash.

Smartenergy acquires majority stake in Portuguese developer Rewatt

August 30, 2022
Swiss renewables investor Smartenergy has acquired a majority stake in Rewatt, a Portuguese solar developer focused on the rooftop commercial and industrial (C&I) market.

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

August 30, 2022
Thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar will invest up to US$1.2 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in the US, including setting up a vertically integrated factory in the country’s Southeast with an annual capacity of 3.5GWdc.

SolarEdge faces potential US import ban as ITC launches investigation

August 30, 2022
SolarEdge Technologies’ solar power optimisers and inverters could face an import ban into the US after the country’s International Trade Commission (ITC) said it would begin an investigation following a complaint filed by optimiser provider Ampt.
PV Tech Premium

US tracker manufacturers eye increased domestic production thanks to Inflation Reduction Act

August 29, 2022
US tracker manufacturers are planning to ramp up production capacity as they take advantage of support included in the country’s newly passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

August 29, 2022
Solar module prices for international markets are expected to fall in tandem with forecasted polysilicon price reductions as of 2023, according to research from Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

How did the top six solar module companies fare in H1 2022?

News

Azure Power CEO resigns after one month in role

News

Solar module and polysilicon prices to decline from 2023, report finds

News

First Solar to set up 3.5GWdc module manufacturing facility in US Southeast

News

India’s ALMM hits 18GW and 66 manufacturers

News

Aurora Solar Technologies completes acquisition of BT Imaging as it looks to expand offering

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022