Enphase expands home energy management capabilities with acquisition, partnership

GreenCom Networks’ platform can integrate solar inverters, battery systems, EV chargers and heat pumps. Image: GreenCom Networks.

Microinverter supplier Enphase Energy is bolstering its home energy management offering with an agreement to acquire German software provider GreenCom Networks and a tie-up with Home Connect, a digital platform that allows home appliances to be managed with an app.

Based in Munich, GreenCom Networks provides internet of things (IoT) software solutions for customers to connect and manage a range of distributed energy devices within the home.

With experience in integrating solar inverters, battery systems, electric vehicle (EV) chargers and heat pumps, GreenCom’s software can help optimise the amount of self-generated energy that is consumed or stored by the homeowner.

As well as enabling homeowners to monitor and control devices from an Enphase app, the acquisition is expected to provide installers with a complete home energy management system, integrating Enphase microinverters and batteries with third-party EV chargers and heat pumps, the company said.

“By pairing Enphase solar and battery systems with GreenCom’s IoT platform, we believe we can make meaningful progress in improving sustainability, decarbonisation and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels for our customers,” said Christian Feisst and Peter Muller-Bruhl, co-CEOs of GreenCom Networks.

Expected to close in Q4 2022, the acquisition follows Enphase’s purchase of US-based lead generation company SolarLeadFactory earlier this year.

Enphase also announced this week that it will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering an efficient way to power appliances.

An open digital platform and subsidiary of home appliance manufacturer BSH Hausgeräte, Home Connect allows appliances from nine brands – including Bosch, Siemens and Neff – to be managed with an app.

The partners aim to allow customers to configure Home Connect-enabled home appliances to run during times of peak solar energy production, off-peak energy times or when energy prices are lowest. Customers would also be able to set up the system to run appliances on solar energy saved in home batteries during pre-set time frames.

“With a few taps on the Enphase App, households will be able to save money, run on energy from the sun and enjoy greater convenience in their daily lives,” said Gokul Krishnan, vice president of business development at Enphase Energy.

The new functionality will be available on the Enphase App in the US and Germany, starting with the integration of Home Connect-enabled dishwashers.