Subscribe
Group Licence
News

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Projects
Europe

Latest

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

News

Australia’s new prime minister vows to make country ‘renewable energy superpower’

News

China’s solar investments reach US$4.4bn this year, 320GW of PV now installed – NEA

News

Ireland awards 1.5GW of solar in second RESS auction

News

Hitting the accelerator: Germany’s race to 215GW

Featured Articles, Features

Huawei and SolarEdge settle pending lawsuits, sign patent licence agreement

News

Maxeon hires new COO amidst continued transformation

News

PV Tech Insights: ‘at least five years’ before shipping costs fully normalise

Features

RES, Alight to collaborate on 200MW-300MW of PV projects in Sweden

News

PV Talk: SMA Solar CEO on chip shortages, policy and tailwinds driving growth

Features, Interviews
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The initiative is open to all EU member states with the hope they will join and present their own plans to ramp up PV manufacturing in the summer. Image: Hevel

The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has launched an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) for PV aimed at mobilising EU member states’ support for breakthrough solar manufacturing technologies and aiding their commercialisation.

The IPCEI-PV was launched on Friday at an event in Brussels and brought together high-level representatives from the European Commission, member states and the PV manufacturing industry to explore how the process would work, the current EU manufacturing landscape and plot the next steps needed to kickstart the process.

It comes close on the heels of the EU’s new Solar Energy Strategy that laid out its plans to establish a European Solar PV Industry Alliance designed to facilitate the expansion of an industrial solar value chain in the EU that also offered explicit support for member states pooling their resources to focus on “breakthrough technologies and innovation”.

The ESMC said it supported “the other initiatives presented in the EU Solar Energy Strategy,” which has been well received by Europe’s solar sector, “including the establishment of the EU Solar PV Industry Alliance, which will map the availability of financial support, attract private investment and facilitate dialogue and matchmaking between producers and offtakers”.

It also said the IPCEI-PV framework was designed to “ensure the long-term competitiveness of the European PV manufacturing industry by mobilising EU member states support for the innovative and breakthrough PV technologies”.

At present, the IPCEI-PV framework constitutes six projects but complementary projects and agreements from across the value chain are welcome to join, the ESMC said.

It was agreed at the event that all EU member states will be invited to join the initiative during “the forthcoming weeks” with the aim of deciding and launching different programmes this summer.

Five member states – Austria, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain – have already expressed their full support for the IPCEI-PV framework, while Spain has agreed to lead and coordinate the process.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
esmc, europe, european manufacturing, european solar, european solar manufacturing, ipcei, REPowerEU, solar pv

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Hitting the accelerator: Germany’s race to 215GW

May 23, 2022
Germany‘s new rainbow coalition has hit the accelerator on solar deployment in the country, setting the ambitious aim of reaching 215GW of installed capacity by 2030. Jules Scully speaks to policy makers and developers alike to discover just how the market can reach that goal
PV Tech Premium

PV Talk: SMA Solar CEO on chip shortages, policy and tailwinds driving growth

May 20, 2022
SMA Solar CEO Jürgen Reinert tells PV Tech Premium how the solar industry is benefiting from increased access to politicians as he calls for more support for European PV manufacturers.
PV Tech Premium

Solar’s next steps: Qcells CEO Justin Lee talks TOPCon as a ‘stepping stone’, targeted capacity expansions and R&D leadership

May 19, 2022
PV Tech speaks to Qcells CEO Justin Lee about the manufacturer's recent solar manufacturing capacity expansion, its use of TOPCon as a 'stepping stone' to future cell technologies and its new clean energy strategy.

European solar stakeholders welcome REPowerEU strategy but call for immediate action

May 19, 2022
The EU Solar Energy Strategy, published alongside the REPowerEU strategy yesterday, has targeted 400GWdc of solar PV by 2025 and almost 740GWdc by 2030, a significant jump on the bloc’s previous targets as it looks to cut its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

May 18, 2022
The European Union (EU) has significantly ramped up and brought forward its solar deployment targets as part of its updated REPowerEU strategy, redesigned to combat the bloc’s reliance on fossil fuels, and in particular Russian gas.

Green hydrogen infrastructure, legislation needed to build on REPowerEU plan

May 17, 2022
Europe has established a leading position across the green hydrogen value chain but now must accelerate investments to build out infrastructure while committing green hydrogen targets to legislation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Huawei and SolarEdge settle pending lawsuits, sign patent licence agreement

News

PV Tech Insights: ‘at least five years’ before shipping costs fully normalise

Features

Maxeon hires new COO amidst continued transformation

News

EU solar plan sets 2030 target at 740GWdc as rooftop PV mandates, permitting plans are unveiled

News

Defensive action against cyberattacks in energy sector is lagging, DNV says

News

European solar stakeholders welcome REPowerEU strategy but call for immediate action

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021