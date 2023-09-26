Ethical Power enters Italian market with 250MW solar pipeline

UK-headquartered renewables developer Ethical Power has entered the Italian solar PV market with plans for a 250MW project pipeline and a new country manager, Francesca Cavallini.
With a new office in Milan, Ethical Power Italia will develop the 250MW pipeline as its first string of projects in the country. PV Tech has contacted the company for information on the timeline, locations and project breakdown of the pipeline.
“With its high solar generation potential and a huge appetite for renewables, Italy is an attractive new market for Ethical Power. We are keen to contribute to Italy’s ambitious green development plans. We have several interesting opportunities in the pipeline,” said Tom Kneen, founder and CEO of Ethical Power.
The Italian solar industry association Italia Solare reported that Italy’s market grew 129% year-on-year in the first half of 2023, up 2.3GW to a total of 27.3GW. This week, Spanish solar developer Solaria secured over US$1.5 billion from the European Investment Bank to develop a 5.6GW solar portfolio across Italy, Spain and Portugal.
In July Italy joined the raft of EU countries revising their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP), with a new target of 65% renewables-fueled electricity generation by 2030.
Cavallini, the new country manager for Ethical Power Italia, held senior positions at renewables companies EDP Renewables and Gamesa.
“Francesca’s extensive international experience in design and construction of renewables means she can confidently lead all projects to successful delivery,” Kneen said. “She is a perfect fit for Ethical Power Italia. Without a doubt, we will soon be talking about completion of new projects with the Ethical Power Italia mark on them!”