Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EU issues second cross-border renewables tender under RENEWFM

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Oxford PV: Perovskite is the future of utility-scale PV, ‘end of story’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

Floating PV a ‘valuable complement’ to ground-mounted solar in Europe – report

News

EU issues second cross-border renewables tender under RENEWFM

News

ARENA provides AUS$15 million to enhance operational capacity of NEM in Australia

News

FRV Australia secures AUS$1.2 billion refinancing facility for 1GW solar PV portfolio

News

Glass, steel and backsheets: the supporting artists in the IRA’s manufacturing expansion

Features, Guest Blog

Spain authorises construction of 25GW of solar PV capacity

News

US Bureau of Land Management advances 6.2GW of solar projects

News

Mirova invests US$20 million in West African C&I solar developer

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Finland and Luxembourg also participated in the first cross-border tender. Image: Ilmatar.

The European Commission has announced its second cross-border renewable energy tender under its Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism (RENEWFM).

The tender will seek ground-mounted solar PV projects and onshore wind capacity, though the Commission has yet to announce the tendered capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The RENEWFM tenders function based on a financial contribution from one EU member state to support renewable energy projects deployed in another. As with the first iteration of the scheme, Luxembourg is providing the financial backing for projects to be deployed in Finland, alongside a new host country, Estonia.

The Commission is seeking bids for ground-mounted PV in Finland and onshore wind in Estonia. Luxembourg is putting up €52.4 million (US$56.7 million) for the scheme. The bidding window is open until 4th March, 2025, and all PV projects must be operational within two years of the window closing, while wind must be operational within three.

The first RENEWFM tender was issued in April 2023, seeking 400MW of solar PV projects to be deployed in Finland with Luxembourg financing. Under the terms of this tender, the financial benefits – and renewable energy production ‘credits’ – of successful projects will be split 80/20 between the funding and the host nations, respectively. The first cross-border tender sought solar PV projects with a minimum capacity of 5MW and a maximum of 100MW and ended up awarding 8 projects with a combined capacity of 282.77MW last November.

The Commission said the scheme is designed to “encourage a greater and more efficient uptake of renewable energy sources across the EU”. The tenders allow relatively wealthy countries with scant available land for renewable energy developments – like Luxembourg – to fund projects in countries with more land resources. The ‘host’ country, as it is known, benefits from the power produced and the economic stimulus from the project’s construction and maintenance.

‘Contributing’ countries put money directly into the RENEWFM scheme, which is then allocated to projects through competitive tenders, based on price per MW.

PV Tech Premium looked into the possible implications of cross-border tenders after the first installation was announced. We heard from Jonathan Bonadio, senior policy advisor at solar trade body SolarPower Europe, who said that cross-border tenders could potentially “lead to lower prices and stimulate the European market for solar.”

The funding pool for the second tender has grown over 25% from the €40 million (US$43.7 million) put forward in the first round.

Despite being first established in 2020, the RENEWFM scheme is still in its infancy. Questions still remain over its ability to unify the administrative procedures and aims of different EU member states and its overall effectiveness.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
auction and tender, cross-border, estonia, european commission, finance, finland, luxembourg, pv power plants, renewfm

Read Next

Image: Nextracker.

Glass, steel and backsheets: the supporting artists in the IRA’s manufacturing expansion

July 30, 2024
Michael Parr explores the announcements from inverter, glass, frame, backsheet and other non-silicon producers in the US solar supply chain.
An image of solar panels in Arizona, being inspected by the Bureau of Land Management

US Bureau of Land Management advances 6.2GW of solar projects

July 30, 2024
The flagship development is the Esmerelda 7 solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project, which comprises seven utility-scale solar facilities with a combined 5.35GW of generation capacity.
Microgrids have proven popular in rural markets, but have also started to be picked up in urban areas to mitigate power outages. Image: Steama Co.

Mirova invests US$20 million in West African C&I solar developer

July 30, 2024
The long-term debt financing will enable ManoCap to consolidate its business in Ghana and Sierra Leone and expand into neighbouring markets.
Silfab Solar is aiming to expand its module production capacity in the US by 1.3GW by 2024. Image: Silfab Solar

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

July 30, 2024
Crux said that the tax credit transferability market has “outpaced expectations” from when the Department of Treasury released guidance on the scheme in June 2023.
A 10MW solar PV plant from Enerparc in Germany. Image: Enerparc.

Europe can meet net zero with ‘minimal’ impact on land availability

July 26, 2024
The land in question excludes natural reserves and high-value agricultural areas under “strict agricultural, environmental and technical criteria for hosting onshore wind and solar projects.”
Image: Recurrent Energy

EIB makes two loans to back PV in Southern Europe

July 25, 2024
Greek energy company DEPA Commercial and solar developer Recurrent Energy both secured loans from the bank this week.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Fortescue begins operation of 100MW Western Australia solar plant, remains ‘steadfast’ in commitment to green hydrogen

News

Spain authorises construction of 25GW of solar PV capacity

News

Spain publishes guidance on €750 million renewables and storage manufacturing scheme

News

Australia: NEM connection applications rise by 43% YoY, solar ranks second

News

ARENA provides AUS$15 million to enhance operational capacity of NEM in Australia

News

Nala Renewables acquires 34MW Lithuanian PV portfolio from Green Genius

News

Upcoming Events

From Cell to Complete AC System Integration with Trina Storage Elementa 2

Upcoming Webinars
July 31, 2024
1:00 PM (BST) / 2:00PM (CEST)

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024