Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

EU plans 90% cut to greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

By Simon Yuen
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Summit Ridge Energy, Castillo Engineering partner in 82MW US community solar portfolio

News

Connecticut Green Bank more than doubles funding for commercial-scale solar projects to US$110 million

News

Solar and wind accounted for 27% of EU electricity in 2023

News

EU plans 90% cut to greenhouse gas emissions by 2040

News

The nuts and bolts of PV resilience

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Enphase reports revenue of US$302.5 million in Q4 2023, down from US$551.1 million in Q3

News

“Significant increase in capital needs” for solar development in Portugal

News

Itochu subsidiary sells 333MW of PV to developer Adapture in US MISO territory

News

Sonnedix inks €260 million agreement for Italian solar projects

News

Recurrent Energy secures US$160 million financing for 127MW PV plant in Louisiana

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The European Commission says existing legislation to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030 is necessary. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

The European Union aims to reduce 90% of net greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 compared to 1990 levels, according to an announcement made by the European Commission.

In a statement, the EC said achieving this goal will require several conditions to be met, with the most important one being the full implementation of existing legislation to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030. The ongoing update of the draft National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) will also be crucial to the progress.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The energy sector in the EU is projected to achieve full decarbonisation shortly after 2040 thanks to using zero or low carbon energy solutions, including renewables, battery energy storage systems (BESS), carbon removals and hydro. The EC said using these technologies could lower dependence on fossil fuels by 80%.

“In the 2030s we should see major progress in the transition away from fossil fuels, and an increasing share of renewables in our energy mix. We are sending a clear signal to investors that Europe is staying the course and offers them long-term predictability and stability,” said Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy.

The EC added that meeting the target of reducing 90% of net greenhouse gas emissions requires both emissions reductions and carbon removals, as the deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies and the use of captured carbon in industry will be crucial to meeting the goal. Additionally, carbon capture should be targeted to hard-to-abate sectors where alternatives are less economically viable.

The 2040 target could help the EU meet its climate neutrality objective in 2050 and boost Europe’s resilience against energy independence from fossil fuel imports.

According to the EC, climate-related economic damage in Europe cost about €170 billion (US$183.1 billion) in the previous five years. However, based on its impact assessment, the EC warned that higher global warming due to inaction could lower the EU’s GDP by about 7% by the end of the century.

The recommendations do not require member states of the EU to oblige now, as the next commission will make a legislative proposal after the European elections in June.

Moreover, the 90% reduction target announcement aligned with a leaked draft first obtained by French media Contexte, as the EC targeted a 90% share of EU electricity from renewables by 2040 – mostly solar and wind.

In response to the EC’s recommendations, Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, said: “While there is notable recognition of the role of renewables as the major contributors to the energy transition, our projections show that renewables and storage can deliver even more for the energy system.”

She added that a fully renewable energy system by 2040 “is within reach and should be Europe’s clear focus”.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
european commission, european union, greenhouse gas emissions, National Energy and Climate Plan, necp

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Itochu subsidiary sells 333MW of PV to developer Adapture in US MISO territory

News

Huasun to supply 1.2GW G12R rectangular heterojunction solar cells

News

Brookfield Renewable reports ‘record year’, says data centre appetite for clean power set to drive value 

News

Summit Ridge Energy, Castillo Engineering partner in 82MW US community solar portfolio

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

Upcoming Webinars
February 15, 2024
4pm (GMT)

Energy Storage Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
February 20, 2024
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET
© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024