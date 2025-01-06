Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Renalfa acquires 258MW Romanian solar project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News

Japan’s Sekisui Chemical to build 100MW perovskite solar cell factory

News

Jinko chalks up new perovskite-TOPCon tandem cell milestone

News

Renalfa acquires 258MW Romanian solar project

News

Meridian Energy, Nova to form joint venture for 400MW New Zealand solar PV plant

News

ZEN Energy, HDRE acquire 210MW solar-plus-storage site via new Australian joint venture

News

Bboxx calls for more subsidy programmes to advance universal electrification initiative in 2025

Features, Interviews

Maxeon, Tongwei settle German shingled cell IP dispute

News

From product exports to supply chain planning: Astronergy looks ahead to 2025

Features, Interviews

Northleaf sells 494MW Spanish PV site to China Three Gorges Corporation

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Renalfa solar project.
Austrian IPP Renalfa has a total solar, wind and storage portfolio of 2GW. Image: Renalfa.

Austrian independent power producer (IPP) Renalfa has acquired a 258MW solar project in Teleorman, Romania, which it expects to start commercial operation in 2027.

The project, to be built in Teleorman County on Romania’s southern border, will include 1GWh of co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) assets, although Renalfa has not provided further information on the products it plans to use in either the project’s solar or storage elements.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Romania plans to increase its domestic energy production capacity to 32GW by 2030, according to the most recent draft of its National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP), although the government’s target of generating 38.3% of power from renewable sources is lower than the European Commission’s recommendation of 41%.

“We are thrilled to finalise the acquisition of this landmark project in Romania,” said Renalfa director Nikola Antonov. “This project is a testament to our commitment to driving the energy transition in the central and eastern Europe region and delivering innovative, renewable energy solutions that address the challenges of tomorrow”.

The grid remains one of the key “challenges of tomorrow” in central and eastern Europe, and Renalfa will hope the use of BESS assets will help overcome this obstacle. Last year, at Solar Media’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe event, speakers discussed the weaknesses of the region’s grid infrastructure and the role of storage technology in tackling these issues.

Renalfa’s investment is also notable, as speakers at the event also discussed the importance of securing finance for solar projects in eastern Europe, with developers needing to focus on ‘ready-to-bank’, not ‘ready-to-build’, project development. The Renalfa IPP company itself is a joint venture, operated by Renalfa Solarpro Group GmbH and the French infrastructure fund manager RGreen Invest, and the investors collaborated on a 237.6MW PV project in Bulgaria as recently as last November.

Across its solar, wind and storage projects, Renalfa has a total portfolio of 2GW of capacity, with around 300MW of projects currently in operation and a further 460MW under construction.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

6 February 2025
2:00pm GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Ahead of PV Tech’s flagship manufacturing event, PV CellTech, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 11-12 March 2025, this special webinar will evaluate the prospects for manufacturing wafers, cells and modules in Europe. What is stopping investments? Where are the green shoots likely to come from? How can the European PV sector successfully galvanise its established know-how in research and production equipment availability? The webinar will feature contributions from some of the most promising manufacturing developments in Europe today, in addition to expert analysis and perspectives from the U.S. and what is needed to be put in place to stimulate new factory investments and manufacturing profitability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info
eastern europe, europe, lsscee, necp, renalfa, RGreen Invest, romania, solar plus storage, storage

Read Next

Solar panels in a field somewhere in Europe

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

January 6, 2025
PV module prices dropped in Europe in December 2024, while the European PV sector remains optimistic about the industry’s long-term growth.
Maxeon’s module production plant in Mexico. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon, Tongwei settle German shingled cell IP dispute

January 3, 2025
Maxeon opened the case in June 2023. The case concerns shingled solar cell technology patents used in Maxeon’s Performance line modules
The Emeren Group's Sadów project in Poland.

Emeren signs seven-year PPA for 15MW Polish solar project

December 31, 2024
The Emeren Group has signed a seven-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 15MW solar project in Poland.
sun.store-team

Module price drop and supply chain vulnerabilities: sun.store on the European solar market

December 27, 2024
As the year comes to an end, PV Tech speaks to sun.store's Agata Krawiec-Rokita about the company’s 2024 performance and 2025 prospects.
White House Biden 2021 -- US Government

The PV review, Q2 2024: US legislation drives growth, Europe distances from China and industry leaders struggle

December 24, 2024
PV Tech looks back at Q2 2024, where a number of critical pieces of US legislation had an impact on the country’s solar sector.
A solar project from Sonnedix, which was awarded 35% of the total energy supply in the auction. Image: Sonnedix.

FINANCING ROUND-UP: Sonnedix, Origis, Scatec and AMPYR raise funds for projects

December 19, 2024
This week, a number of solar developers have raised funds for a number of projects, including Sonnedix in Europe and Origis in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon, Tongwei settle German shingled cell IP dispute

News

Meridian Energy, Nova to form joint venture for 400MW New Zealand solar PV plant

News

REC Silicon abandons US polysilicon production at Moses Lake

News

Jinko chalks up new perovskite-TOPCon tandem cell milestone

News

European module prices continue to decline in December, says sun.store in latest pv.index report

News

Tongwei Solar and Daqo New Energy announce polysilicon production cuts

News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.