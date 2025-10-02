Subscribe To Premium
EU to lose 5% of solar workforce in 2025 as ‘job-intensive’ residential market contracts

By Will Norman
Spain’s Trabede, Greening Group to build solar module recycling plant

India has 171GW/279GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity under construction

Perovskite-based PV technologies could dominate within a decade, says Qcells CTO

India launches antidumping investigation on solar encapsulants from South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand

Keeping the faith in US solar manufacturing

FRV Australia brings 300MW solar PV power plant with Microsoft PPA to full operation

Insurance ‘protection gap’ from new risks leaves renewables exposed – report

Blue Ridge Power to lay off over 500 employees in North Carolina

Italy opens NZIA auction under FER X decree, receives 3.1GW solar expression of interest

Rooftop solar installation.
Around 40,000 jobs are likely to be lost in the solar sector in 2025, the report said. Image: Bill Mead via Unsplash.

The European solar sector will lose around 5% of its jobs in 2025, the first contraction in employment for the sector in nearly a decade.

The latest Solar Jobs Report from European trade body SolarPower Europe (SPE) shows that employment in the sector has followed broad market trends. Remarkable growth in solar installations over 2022-2024 saw “extraordinary” expansion in the sector’s employment base, SPE said, making solar “Europe’s most powerful job engine”.

But 2025 has seen a slowing of market growth, primarily from the rooftop and residential sector, which is the most “job-intensive” part of the solar industry. Solar installations grew by just 3.3% in 2024, compared with between 30%-50% annual growth in the preceding three years. In 2024, the number of solar jobs continued to increase by 5% – notably higher than the 0.8% growth in the general EU labour market – though SPE forecasts a contraction this year.

Around 40,000 jobs are likely to be lost in the solar sector in 2025, the report said, falling from 865,000 to around 825,000.

 “This setback reflects both policy frameworks that fail to sufficiently attract solar investment and meet consumer demand in the post-energy crisis environment, and global production overcapacity, where European manufacturers face immense competitive pressure,” SPE’s report said.

“Yet this is not necessarily the start of a story of decline,” the report’s authors wrote. It said that EU-wide policy for solar and storage, including fostering new entrants into the solar job market and developing training schemes, could see the sector recover.

“In fact, the medium-term outlook still foresees employment recovering from 2026 onwards, reaching more than 916,000 jobs by 2029,” the report said.

Solar job market breakdown

Most solar jobs are in deployment, SPE said; around 744,000 of the 864,000 total jobs in 2024 were in deployment roles.

Operations and maintenance (O&M) roles reached around 66,000, manufacturing around 40,000 and the emerging decommissioning and recycling sector supported about 14,000 jobs last year.

“The predominance of deployment jobs over O&M roles reflects the labour-intensive nature of installing solar panels on rooftops and in fields,” the report said. The relatively stable nature of solar installations means that there is lower demand for O%M jobs, and SPE forecast that AI, automation and digital monitoring technologies could further reduce the opportunities for O&M employment.

On the manufacturing front, the struggles of the European industry are reflected in job figures. The manufacturing sector lost 2,000 full-time jobs in 2024 and 5,000 in 2023, the most of which were lost in the module production sector, thanks to closures at a number of EU producers “including Meyer Burger, Solarwatt, Systovi, Exasun, Energetica, and Recom Sillia, whose shutdowns directly translated into both lost production capacity and employment,” the report said.

Most manufacturing jobs remain in the inverter and polysilicon production sectors, where Europe still has meaningful production capacity. 80% of manufacturing jobs are at inverter companies, SPE said; around 32,000 full-time roles, around 5,000 more than in 2023.

“However, this headline growth masks the challenges faced by many EU inverter manufacturers, some of which were forced to lay off staff in 2024,” SPE said. “High inventories among wholesalers, weaker-than-expected market demand due to falling energy prices, subsidy uncertainties, and aggressive pricing from global competitors all contributed to a difficult operating environment for domestic producers.”

Polysilicon also accounted for 10% of EU solar manufacturing roles.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
employment, europe, inverter, jobs, residential, solar pv, solarpower europe

