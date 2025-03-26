European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

The Mokoan solar PV plant is located in the Hume region of Victoria and covers 94 hectares of land that was previously used for grazing purposes. European Energy acquired the project in December 2022 from Lightsource bp, whose parent company, oil and gas giant bp, is looking to sell a stake in the developer as it looks to roll back its renewable investments.

Construction on the solar PV plant started in the first half of 2024 and is scheduled to be operational in June 2025.

Catriona McLeod, managing director of European Energy Australia, hailed the strength of the Australian renewable energy market, citing that it was “promising” for developers.

“Mokoan Solar Park will help deliver energy security for Victoria while cutting carbon emissions by more than 85,000 tonnes yearly. This project also reflects our strong ambition to contribute to Australia’s energy transition with our 9 GW development pipeline,” McLeod added.

The project had been included among the list of successful projects in Australia’s first Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) tender, which saw 2.8GW of solar PV awarded.

European Energy begins construction on 106MW solar PV plant

Meanwhile, European Energy also disclosed that it had officially started construction on a 106MW solar PV plant in northern Victoria. The site, located near the town of Kyabram, was originally being pursued by Swedish developer OX2 before it sold the site in September 2024.

Once operational, the solar PV plant is expected to generate around 223GWh of energy annually. It is located in Yorta Yorta Country and is anticipated to be completed in 2026.

European Energy said it is dedicated to collaborating with Traditional Owners and has partnered with Indigenous Civil Group (ICG) to provide site facilities, amenities, and related services for the Lancaster Solar Park.

Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy, said the project will contribute to Victoria’s energy security whilst adding that the company remains committed to the long-term future of Australia’s clean energy market.

Indeed, the company has another notable solar PV development, in Queensland. As reported by PV Tech last year, the developer is seeking federal government approval to pursue a 1.3GWp (1.1GWac) solar PV plant via the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The Upper Calliope Solar Farm would be located in Mount Alma, Australia, within the Gladstone Regional Council. It would connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via a proposed Powerlink substation adjacent to the project site.

Construction on the 2,700-hectare solar farm is targeted to commence in 2025-26 and be completed by 2028 at the latest. It is expected to contribute 5% of Queensland’s electricity and have a significant economic impact.

European Energy revealed in January 2024 that mining giant Rio Tinto signed the “biggest solar corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) in Australia”, with the mining firm committed to purchasing all electricity from the plant for 25 years.