Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

By George Heynes
Projects, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

News

Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

News

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

News

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

News

Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

News

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

News

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

Welcome to the gigawatt club

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
OX2’s 100MW Rutki solar PV project in Poland. The company has an international solar PV portfolio. Image: OX2.

Swedish solar developer OX2 revealed yesterday (10 September) that it has sold two solar PV projects in Australia, totalling 137MWp, to renewable energy developer European Energy.

The sale includes the project rights for the Lancaster solar PV project, which has a generation capacity of 106MWp and is located in Victoria, as well as the 31MWp Mulwala project farm, located in New South Wales. Both solar PV projects are expected to become operational in 2026.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Once operational, the cumulative annual production of the solar PV projects is estimated to be about 255GWh.

The Lancaster solar PV project is located 9km east of Kyabram in northern Victoria and is currently under development. Once complete, it will cover 172 hectares.

Mulwala, on the other hand, is located 2km north of Mulwala, New South Wales, near the border with Victoria. It is near OX2’s 175MW Finley River Solar Farm, the Lancaster Solar Farm, and the 130MW Glenrowan Solar Farm, which is currently in operation.

CIMIC Group company UGL finished construction of the Glenrowan project, which went into full operation in March 2024. OX2 remains involved in the project via long-term technical and commercial management services.

OX2 continues fire sale in Australia

The sale comes just days after OX2 announced it had agreed to sell a 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to an undisclosed bidder. Although not specifically mentioned by OX2 in their media statement, the undisclosed project in Victoria is believed to be its Horsham Solar Farm, situated around 5km east of the city’s central business district.

The project is also anticipated to feature an on-site 50MW/100MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), and the annual production from the solar PV project is estimated to be 242GWh.

Following these transactions, OX2’s development portfolio in Australia includes projects totalling 1,185MW.

As PV Tech reportedon Monday (9 September), Rachel Watson, country manager for OX2 Australia, said that since the company’s entry into Australia, it has enhanced its team and is making significant progress with late-stage projects aimed at financial closure.

“Since our entry to Australia last year, we have strengthened our local team, and a lot of work has gone into getting the late-stage projects ready for financial close. We have a solid project development portfolio and there is currently a lot of activity both in our solar and energy storage projects.” Watson said.

UPCOMING EVENT

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

19 September 2024
4pm BST
FREE WEBINAR - Join two of the leading experts in the PV industry today, Finlay Colville of PV Tech and Philip Shen of ROTH, as they address some of the most pressing issues impacting on the PV industry globally today; kicking off with what is happening now with regards U.S. module supply and efforts to get a domestic U.S. silicon-based manufacturing sector off the ground. But don’t just let Finlay and Phil choose their list of topics – have your say. What questions do you want to hear their thoughts on? Once you register you will be sent a link to a survey where you can vote for the topics you would like to hear discussed and add your own suggestions. We will add the most common themes and get Finlay and Phil to address them live on the webinar. Technology, policy, profitability, pricing? China, Europe, India or the U.S.? What is your biggest unknown for the sector from 2025 onwards?
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, new south wales, OX2, pv power plants, solar pv, victoria

Read Next

Nampower

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

September 11, 2024
Namibian utility NamPower has secured financing and EPC contractors for its 100MW Rosh Pinah solar PV project.
Image: Arava Power

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

September 11, 2024
Israel-based developer Arava Power has confirmed that its 270MW SUNRAY solar PV project in Ulvade County, Texas, has started commercial operations.
An existing solar farm in Victoria, Australia. Image: Trina Solar.

Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

September 11, 2024
Australian telecommunications giant Telstra has inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure 50% of the electricity generated from the 260MW Glenellen Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia.
The Port Hedland solar project.

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

September 10, 2024
The APA Group has completed the installation of solar panels at its Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project in Australia.
Conergy_storage_australia_ARENA

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

September 10, 2024
Due to a lack of state government support, Australian mineral exploration company Province Resources has shelved its multi-gigawatt solar and wind-powered green hydrogen project in Western Australia, HyEnergy.
Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales secures federal approval

September 10, 2024
Acen Australia’s 600MW Birriwa solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales has been granted federal approval from Tanya Plibersek, Australia’s minister for the environment and water.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024