Rio Tinto signs PPA for 1.1GW proposed Australian solar project

As per the Rio Tinto PPA, electricity from the project will be used to power the company’s industrial operations in the area, which include an aluminium smelter and two alumina refineries near Gladstone.

The project is the first to have been developed under the miner’s request for proposals for new renewable power projects, which it launched in June 2022, and while the project will still need government approval, it is strong evidence of the committed relationship between European Energy Australia and Rio Tinto.

“By supplying renewable energy to one of Australia’s key industrial hubs, we are setting a new standard for industrial energy consumption,” said European Energy CEO Erik Andersen. “This project underlines our dedication to driving the transition towards renewable energy in Australia and demonstrates the potential of solar power in transforming the energy landscape of the region.”

This project is not Rio Tinto’s first involvement in the solar sector, having announced plans to build a solar plant to meet one-quarter of the energy demands of one of its Canadian diamond mines last August. The involvement of one of the world’s largest industrial companies in the solar sector could be to the industry’s benefit, with more funding and greater attention directed towards the use of solar for industrial applications, but questions remain as to the efficacy of using solar power to minimise the environmental footprint of such large-scale mining companies.