Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Markets & Finance, Policy, Projects
Europe

Latest

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

News

Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

News

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

News

Rapid 14GW solar manufacturing expansion only possible with AI, says Goldi Solar founder

News

Bangladesh seeks 2.6GW of solar capacity in latest tender

News

Germany awards 315MW in latest rooftop solar tender

News

Scatec pens 120MW solar PPA with Tunisian state utility company

News

Xinzi Optoelectronics Technology submits US IPO

News

Tackling uncertainty in energy yield forecasts

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Global solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 1.8TW in 2025 – report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Keynote panellists discussed the consolidation of Europe’s PV market in the coming years. Image: Solar Media

Financial uncertainty and imminent market consolidation will define the next decade of Europe’s utility-scale solar market, according to speakers at the Large Scale Solar Europe conference.

Speaking in Lisbon this morning, keynote panel moderator Lennart van Walsum, director, EMEIA and Americas at the Global Solar Council, said the PV industry “is growing up” as it moves away from the government-backed schemes of ten years ago to “market solutions” and significant corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs). Van Walsum said this is making solar PV “attractive to a wider range of investors.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Market competition and consolidation

Alberto Paturzo, partner, southern Europe at renewable energy firm Bluefield, described a move from “Renewables 1.0” 15 years ago, where renewables were “at the fringes” of the energy sector, and the “only driver was to promote decarbonisation”, to “Renewables 2.0”.

He said that in the coming 10 years, the shift towards market dynamics and competitive revenues would continue to gather pace, including “integration with batteries and colocation; to a sector focused on the market where [government schemes] are just a part of the game, not the whole thing.”

Long-term corporate PPAs will become an increasingly important part of Europe’s renewable energy market, panelists said. Indeed, reports published earlier this year by LevelTen Energy and PexaPark both show growing corporate demand for long-term PPAs across the continent, partly due to uncertainty around the future of government subsidies and contracts for difference (CfD) schemes.

Patrizio Donati, co-founder & director at renewables developer Terrawatt, said that financiers for solar projects “remain unhappy to take on merchant risk [for PV projects], so these long-term PPAs – and the few CfDs that are still available – are going to be important drivers that help the market grow over the next few years. Or at least to get these megawatts on the ground.”

Despite this shift, money is still flowing into the sector. Bart White, head of energy EMEA, structured finance at Santander, said that the global industry saw “around US$120 billion” of investment into solar, “around half of that was in Europe. That is an increase from just over US$90 billion in 2023.”

The upshot of this increased maturity and market competition will be a consolidation towards bigger players, according to Aldevinas Burokas, CEO, GoldenPeaks Capital Trading.

“I believe the market is entering a consolidation phase,” Burokas said. In the past, “even small market participants were able to develop a project, participate in a state-organised auction etc.”

However, the removal of state support has meant “these players don’t have a lot of options available to them. One [option] is to approach utilities and selling their production at 30-40% discount.”

As this type of competition is increasing, Burokas said that increased project and investment costs mean that this is no longer a viable business model.

Developers increasingly need the knowledge and ability to be “more efficient” in constructing and marketing their production with corporate buyers and agreeing balanced and long-term PPAs.

“To do that, you need fairly big trading and sales capabilities. That’s expensive,” he said. Developers will need active project pipelines and “big portfolios”, he continued.

“That’s not possible if you’re developing 50-100MW a year.”

The future is “consolidated, larger companies” across the solar PV sector that are more able to negotiate and sustain long-term corporate PPAs in a competitive environment.  

Over the next five years, Europe will see “Less and less independent, small developers. They will be forced to be acquired by larger market participants. At the end of the day, you have to have a certain negotiating power…to balance out the relationships [between developer and offtaker],” Burokas said.

However, while larger players have advantages, “large institutional players tend to not be able to reach certain parts of the market, particularly when it comes to finding the right piece of land and getting those permits at a local level,” Donati said. “A lot of times we need to be very deeply embedded within local ecosystems and infrastructures in order to get to the right result.”

He said that as larger players are investing in larger utility-scale solar PV projects, smaller companies – like Terrawatt – can “come in and snap up those 5MW, 10MW, 15MW-sized plants.”

Economic uncertainty

Panellists also discussed the challenges facing the sector around geopolitical and macroeconomic change and uncertainty.

In 2025 and 2026, “it’s inevitable that the macroeconomic is going through a period of change,” Bart White said. “We have some volatility in interest rates [and] inflation; some uncertainty around growth expectation which flows into central bank uncertainty in terms of interest rates.

“We clearly have the advent of tariffs, and the world is going to need to find a new equilibrium in terms of global trade and supply chain.”

However, White said this uncertainty gives “sophisticated” solar developers “a lot of opportunity.”

“This market is all about winners,” he said. “It’s about the people who can join the dots and do trades. If you’re going to be brave, if you’re going to be forward-thinking, if you’re going to be able to model out different scenarios and actually transact, then you’ll be able to get fantastic projects done. Ultimately, none of us make any money from projects that don’t get built.”

A self-confessed “optimist”, White’s assessment isn’t unanimous across the industry. Norwegian consultancy DNV identified political and economic challenges which have had “worldwide ripple effects” and threaten to “slow the transition” to renewable energy globally.

DNV’s report said that, while the “boom” in solar and energy storage deployments has ushered in the replacement of fossil fuel capacity with renewables in real terms, the shifting global political agenda and its attendant uncertainty threatens to distract political will and funding from the energy transition.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

25 March 2025
Lisbon, Portugal
The REPower EU Plan has boosted the clean energy revolution, with the total EU solar PV fleet now amounting to over 260GW. But challenges remain – workforce gaps, supply chain disruptions, grid bottlenecks, and volatile energy prices threaten to slow progress. Join us at the Large Scale Solar Summit EU as a Speaker, Sponsor or Attendee and be part of the solution!
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
consolidation, corporate ppa, europe, finance, finances, LSSEU

Read Next

Pexapark PPA capacity to February 2025.

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

March 25, 2025
Europe saw a 4% month-on-month decline in number of power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed in February 2025, according to Pexapark.
Rooftop solar installation.

Germany awards 315MW in latest rooftop solar tender

March 25, 2025
The German auction for solar installations on buildings and noise barriers once again ended up oversubscribed, this time by 1.2 times.
Trump-in-2017-flickr-user-Michael-Vadon-768x512

Trump rescinds Biden’s Defense Production Act support for solar manufacturing

March 21, 2025
The president said the move was “necessary to advance the policy of the United States to restore common sense to the Federal Government."
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

European Commission launches PV innovation partnership with up to €480 million investment

March 21, 2025
The European Commission, along with the private partners, target to invest up to €240 million (US$260 million) each until 2030.
BayWa-r.e.-Germany-co-located-BESS-spitalhofe-

Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

March 20, 2025
A study from consultancy LCP Delta has underlined the importance of flexibility to Europe’s energy transition as the dominance of renewable energy generation grows.  
GettyImages-598156726_750_413

Tax credit uncertainty risks ‘tens of billions’ in US renewables investment – ACORE

March 20, 2025
Uncertainty over tax credits could cause 84% of investors and 73% of developers to decrease their activity in renewable energy, according to ACORE.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

ARENA provides AU$814 million to 1.5GW green hydrogen & ammonia project in Australia

News

Global solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 1.8TW in 2025 – report

News

Scatec pens 120MW solar PPA with Tunisian state utility company

News

Xinzi Optoelectronics Technology submits US IPO

News

Trump rescinds Biden’s Defense Production Act support for solar manufacturing

News

World adds 553GW of solar capacity in 2024 as energy demand grows

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.